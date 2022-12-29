Eduard Artemyev, composer of Nikita Mikhalkov’s films, died at the age of 86

The Soviet and Russian composer Eduard Artemyev passed away at the age of 85. This is reported TASS.

The death of the musician was confirmed by his son Artemy. On December 9, Artemiev was hospitalized with the coronavirus. He had 30 percent of his lungs affected. The composer’s condition was complicated by chronic diseases – aortic heart disease and congestive heart failure. In addition, the musician had a broken vertebra.

Artemiev was born in 1937 in Novosibirsk, graduated from the Moscow Choral School and the Moscow Conservatory. He worked with directors Nikita Mikhalkov and Andrei Tarkovsky, wrote soundtracks for the films Burnt by the Sun, Solaris, and Friends Among Strangers, Stranger Among Friends, the music from which closed the Olympic Games in Sochi.

Artemyev was a laureate of state awards, including the Order of Merit for the Fatherland and the Order of Alexander Nevsky. He received four Nika awards for the best music for the films “Limita”, “Driver for Vera”, “12”, “Hero” and five Golden Eagle statuettes (“Doctor Zhivago”, “12”, “House”, ” Legend No. 17″, “Sunstroke”). In 1999 he was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Russia, in 2022 he became the Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation.

