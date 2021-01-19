People’s Artist of Russia, composer Alexei Evsyukov, who has collaborated with singer Joseph Kobzon for many years, has died, producer Konstantin Poleshchuk said on his Instagram page.

Information about the death of the pianist and author of musical works appeared on the morning of January 19. Evsyukov was 71 years old. The man was sick with coronavirus.

The place and time of farewell to Evsyukov has not yet been reported. In the comments to the message, many cultural figures express their condolences to the artist’s family and friends.

Earlier it was reported that Boris Grachevsky died on the evening of January 14 at the age of 72 after being infected with coronavirus. Recently he was in intensive care in a serious condition.