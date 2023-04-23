The famous Soviet composer Alexei Muravlev died in Moscow at the age of 98. This was reported on April 23 by the press service of the Union of Composers of Russia.

The Honored Art Worker of the RSFSR died the day before, on April 22. He died in his apartment in Gazetny Lane.

“We talked with the widow, he really died yesterday after a long illness, he almost lived to be 99 years old, on May 2,” the press service representative quotes TASS.

The funeral of the cultural figure will take place on April 25. The place and time are still unknown. The funeral service will be held at the Church of the Resurrection of the Word on Uspensky Vrazhek in Moscow.

Alexey Muravlev is an Honored Art Worker, a member of the Union of Composers and the Union of Cinematographers. In 1950 he was awarded the Stalin Prize II degree, which he received for the symphony-ballad “Azov-mountain”. Muravlev is the author of music for more than 40 films. The most famous of them are “Vasily and Vasilisa”, “White Poodle”, “House with a Mezzanine”, “Clouds over Borsk”, “Aladdin’s Magic Lamp” and “Black Birch”.