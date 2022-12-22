O Behavior Group won the Belo Horizonte (MG) subway this Thursday (Dec.22, 2022), at an auction at the B3 headquarters, in São Paulo. It was the only bid in the event, worth BRL 25.7 million – which represents a premium of 33% over the initial amount of BRL 19 million.

The event was held 9 days before the end of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL), under criticism from the president-elect’s transitional government, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and strike by subway workers.

The transaction consists of the privatization of the federal state-owned CBTU (Brazilian Urban Train Company) in Minas Gerais. The process has been conducted within the PPI (Partnerships and Investments Program) of the federal government, in partnership with the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), even sent a letter to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, asking for the process to be interrupted, stating that the deal would have an impact on society. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), he returned another letter to the minister.

This Thursday (Dec. 22), the governor of Minas Gerais and Bolsonaro’s ally, Romeo Zema (Novo), stated that the position of the elected government would have alienated other investors.

🇧🇷I see that investors were a bit apprehensive perhaps with the recent moves by parties and entities to make the auction unfeasible.”, declared Zema about the event having received a single proposal.

The privatization of CBTU in the state provides for the construction of line 2 of the Belo Horizonte subway, which should only be completed in 2029. The stretch has been expected for over 20 years. The Comporte Group is expected to start operating the metro in March 2023, but there will be a transition period in which the state-owned company must cooperate with the operations.