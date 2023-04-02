Minister of the STF said that decisions always displease one sector and please another; magistrate was at the Brazil Conference

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso stated this Saturday (April 1, 2023) that compliance with the Federal Constitution “it’s not participating in a sympathy tournamenta” because, in the magistrate’s assessment, someone will always be dissatisfied with the Court’s decisions.

Barroso participated in the panel “How to provide greater speed, efficiency and credibility to the Brazilian Judiciary?”, at the event “Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT”, in Boston, in the United States.

“We need to produce decisions. Either you displease the farmers, or the indigenous communities. Either you dislike the agribusiness people, or the environmentalists and anyone who is displeased vocalizes, often fiercely, their displeasure. Therefore, complying with the Constitution, with independence and moral courage, is not participating in a sympathy tournament, because you always displease”, he stated.

To exemplify, the minister cited the case of the national nursing floor that has been pending a decision at the STF since September 4, 2022, when it was suspended by Barroso, the rapporteur of the action, in a decision endorsed by the ministers in a virtual plenary that same month.

After approval by the National Congress, the salary base was sanctioned on August 4, 2022 by the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The implementation of the legislation, however, is suspended until some points are clarified, such as the financial impact to pay the salaries of professionals.

“What you like today, you dislike tomorrow and, therefore, if you decide in favor of nursing, you displease the Santas Casas, and if you decide in favor of the Santas Casas, you displease nursing. has no salvation“, he said.

Still in the minister’s assessment, the prestige and importance of a court cannot be estimated in public opinion polls. “Often the right thing is not popular and even when it is popular, there is always someone who lost and is dissatisfied.”, he declared.

In addition to Barroso, Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) also participated in the event and criticized the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for his management regarding the regulation of social media and the PT’s statements about the alleged plan of the criminal organization PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) to kill the former judge.