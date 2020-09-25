The film “Mignonnes” by the Franco-Senegalese director Maïmouna Doucouré, broadcast on Netflix, is targeted by a boycott campaign against EUnited States. The QAnon conspiratorial network attacked the movie poster. The film is about the adolescence of a young girl who dreams of joining a dance group. Critics have retained from the film only the suggestive choreographies. Senator Ted Cruz has called for an investigation into the production conditions of this film.

The movie Maïmouna Doucouré is the ideal target for followers of the QAnon theory, which considers that the elites support pedophilia and organize child trafficking. On the social network Instagram, an account claimed QAnon is indignant: “You don’t believe that pedophilia is growing rampantly? And you don’t believe that the elite are supporting it? How does a film like this get on a major platform like this?”. Netflix defends the film but apologizes for the poster released which was not representative of the message of the feature film. The director seeks precisely to denounce the hypersexualization of young girls.