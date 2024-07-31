As confirmed by the club itself and as reported by 90min, Cruz Azul is in the process of building a new stadium, the project has been made official to the point that images have been presented of how the new venue of the La Noria team will look like. That being the case, it is estimated that the home of the machine will open its doors in 2027, however, plans could change due to a problem along the way, the people of the Cooperativa could not close the agreement for the desired land.
Record reports that the board of directors of the machine has had to completely discard its main venue for the construction of the new Estadio Azul for reasons still unknown. The place that had been chosen by the board of directors of the machine was located in Tlanepantla, a point north of Mexico City that connects with the State of Mexico, a site considered ideal by the club due to the enormous number of fans it has in both states of the country.
It is important to note that although the main spot has been discarded, the intention to build the stadium is still underway, although the process could be delayed, since now, the Cooperative will have to move in order to find a new plot of land, a search that may take time and, in addition, it must be a space that is in accordance with the architectural details that the company in charge of the project had already designed, which is the same one that built the ‘Steel Giant’ in Monterrey.
