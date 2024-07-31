A HARD BLOW FOR CRUZ AZUL’S NEW STADIUM PROJECT! ❌🏟️

Construction will no longer take place in Tlalnepantla as planned, so they will now have to find a new site…

Via @Carlos_Ponz and @Rene_Tovar pic.twitter.com/HDqfDkws0i

— RECORD NEWSPAPER (@record_mexico) July 30, 2024