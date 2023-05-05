After the high expectations generated by the purchase intention of Microsoft to buy from the producer of call of duty and crash bandicootwith the passage of time, obstacles have been raised for the Redmond technology giant that suggest a legal dispute in the medium term.

Although in the nations of Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Chili, Japan, Serbian, South Africa and Ukrainethe multimillion-dollar transaction has already been approved, in larger markets it has suffered setbacks that have not only delayed a final verdict, but also cloud the commercial intentions of the company founded by Bill Gates.

The first setback happened at the end of last year when the Federal Trade Commission (FTC for its acronym in English), argued that it did not have sufficient powers to analyze the case and the most convenient thing was to take it to trial in US territory.

For its part, and after multiple delays, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in United Kingdomdecided to block the purchase, issuing its concern about an eventual monopoly that Microsoft could exercise in cloud games, due to its predominant position in the market.

By the end of this month, it is expected that the European Competition Commission set a position on the matter, since months ago it decided to postpone it to analyze the remedies that the firm that owned the Xbox regarding agreements to ensure that Call of Duty reached a greater number of devices.

Said resolution will be a watershed in the aforementioned case, since, if it is favourable, Microsoft would have a good argument for press in court through appeals in both the US and the UK, but if the opposite happens, it will be difficult to keep so many legal fronts open.

Some video game industry analysts such as michael patcherargue that, in court, it would be feasible for the corporate headed by Satya Nadella to obtain a victoryHowever, the precedents in this matter have always given the reason to CMA.

If no agreement is reached, Microsoft must pay three billion dollars Activision Blizzard as a penalty and the merger could not be attempted again for the next ten years, a situation that would disrupt Xbox’s plans to boost Game Pass at an accelerated pace.

Added to all this turbulence, the division chaired by Phil Spencer is not going through its best moment, after the lukewarm reception that the launch of redfall and that it has set off alarm bells about the quality that it could have Starfield.

For now, fans of the green brand will have to wait for the rate of exclusive releases to improve by Xbox Game Studios with the right quality, in addition to staying on the edge of their seats to know the outcome of the acquisition of Activision Blizzardwhich will still give many pages to write.