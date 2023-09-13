Jovanotti explained that the Dominican doctors did not align the femur after the operation: “One leg is shorter than the other”

A not too great time for Jovanotti. As is known, a few weeks ago the singer was involved in a bike fall while he was in Santo Domingo, in which he suffered fractures of the femur and collarbone. After the operation, he told the artist during his guest appearance on the program Non è un Paese per Vecchi on RaiRadio2, he found himself with one leg shorter than the other.

Credit: lorenzojova – Instagram

It was no small misadventure that he experienced at the beginning of July and which he continues to experience today Lorenzo Cherubini.

The Tuscan artist was on holiday in that period Dominican Republic and while he was cycling in the countryside, due to an unmarked speed deterrent, he was the victim of a very bad fall.

Immediately helped first by local farmers and then by local health workers, he was taken to hospital and there he discovered that he had suffered fractures to the clavicle and femur.

Local doctors have it operated and after a few days, during which he was unable to take a plane to avoid the risk of blood clots, he returned to Italy.

Jovanotti immediately began what will be a long period of rehabilitationwhich will force him to rest for several months.

Jovanotti’s words to RaiRadio2

Credit: lorenzojova – Instagram

In recent days Jovanotti was a guest on the radio program It is not a country for old men on RaiRadio 2 and there he had the opportunity to tell yet another bad turn that this story has taken.

Apparently, he explained, the Dominican doctors are forget about aligning his femur and now he has one leg longer than another of almost 2 centimetres.

But there shouldn’t be any complications, just a little more time my orthopedist explained to me.

The artist, a great cycling enthusiast, then referred to the mythical and unforgettable Pantaniwho in 1998 won the Tour De France and the Giro d’Italia in the same summer, also having one leg shorter than the other.

And regarding the return to the stage, Lorenzo announced that most likely the tours it will be in the arenas scheduled for next February postponed.

When asked by the hosts about the possibility of sing sitting downlike Ben Harper, the artist he responded negatively: “For me music is something you dance to“.