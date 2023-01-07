Real Madrid faces a complicated duel this Saturday at La Cerámica, just four days before the Spanish Super Cup, in which the current European and League champions will face Valencia next Wednesday in the first semifinal. In a scenario that the whites are not good at and against a dynamic and growing Villarreal, the League co-leader has the chance, at least for one day, of reaching the top of the championship alone. However, after suffering in the Cup against Cacereño with unit B, the rival of the first league game of the year is not to be missed and the Yellow Submarine threatens to tarnish Madrid’s career and hit his aspirations. For this reason, Carlo Ancelotti will bet on his top team, only upset by the absence of the injured Carvajal, to score three points in a match that the Italian coach predicts will be “very open.”

“To beat Villarreal you have to get the best,” Ancelotti acknowledged this Friday, whose team, although very powerful in all its lines, continues to offer defensive doubts, especially in the center of the rear, when Real Madrid will have to minimize the danger represented by Gerard Moreno, escorted by two wingers with a lot of overflow such as Samu Chukwueze and Yéremy Pino. The great novelty of Villarreal will be, however, in the goal, since after the transfer of Gerónimo Rulli to Ajax it will be the veteran Pepe Reina who will occupy the Villarreal goal, after the Argentine has made his team the second least thrashed in the League, only surpassed by Barça.

However, Real Madrid is the most goalscoring team in the competition, with more than twice as many goals as Villarreal (35 against 17), and to try to reaffirm themselves in such difficult terrain, they once again have Benzema and Vinicius, The only doubt of Ancelotti is to give ownership to Rodrygo to accompany the Frenchman and his Brazilian compatriot up top or bet on Fede Valverde, which seems more likely to reinforce the Madrid midfield with much more physicality, apart from the fact that the Uruguayan has a long shot fearsome.

Be that as it may, with a trident in attack or four players in midfield, it is a high test for Real Madrid, who in their last five visits to La Cerámica have only been able to score draws and now face Quique’s team Setién is also thinking about the Super Cup, although Ancelotti insists that now he only plays in the League and there will be time to dedicate his body and mind to the tournament in Saudi Arabia. With its eleven type and the importance of the clash, the reluctance that Madrid showed against Cacereño, until it was saved by Rodrygo precisely, cannot be repeated if the whites do not want to give up in their direct fight against Barça, whom they will surpass in the table this Saturday night with a point that, depending on how the meeting in La Cerámica unfolds, could even be considered good for the meringue interests, even if it meant a step back.

new identity

Villarreal is an adversary that Quique Setién, more offensive than Unai Emery, is trying to give a new identity that will be put to the test against the defending champion and co-leader, now that the Submarine is going through a good moment, especially one of confidence. Villarreal always thrives in front of their fans in their stadium and La Cerámica will be packed this Saturday for a matchup that promises a lot, given the upward trajectory of the locals and the fact that most of the Real Madrid starters rested in Cáceres to start the challenge that was set for them. presents the whites at the beginning of the year, with the return to the League on the eve of the Super Cup.

“The challenge of the year is to try to match what we have done in 2022, try to repeat it and even improve it,” acknowledges Ancelotti, who has transferred to his players the importance of a high-level duel, with Madrid forced to change the chip against a Villarreal who is very close to the European positions and would hit the League in case of victory. Now they are all the best, after the poor performance of the least usual in the Cup, those who are forced to vindicate themselves and allow their coach to fulfill the wish of their coach, who is so little in favor of rotating in the league championship, much less when the enemy threatens so much. At least in theory.