Working day complicated to travel in the city. Several organizations display different claims both in the Buenos Aires Microcenter and in several of the entrances to the City.

Av 9 de Julio between Sarmiento and Diagonal Norte is completely closed. Traffic on Diagonal Norte between Carlos Pellegrini and Bolivar is also closed. Y entry of various entrances begins to become difficult: Pueyrredón Bridge, Saavedra Bridge, Constituents and General Paz and in Bridge 12 there are already protesters.

Also, in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor, in Germany, where the Frente de Organizaciones en Lucha (FOL) and the Polo Obrero demand the opening of employment programs and an emergency salary increase that equates the salary to the Basic Family Basket.

Official notice of the total cut on July 9 through Twitter.

The protests in various parts of the city are due to the dissident CTA led by Pablo Micheli, the Partido Obrero and other left-wing parties and organizations began a protest against the government on Thursday. A 48-hour claim where the centrals of workers not related to the Government, will place their demands in the center of the public scene.

Also, another faction of the Polo Obrero – Tendencia – makes demands for the return of the IFE. According to the spokesmen, “the IFE must be restored immediately and with a tripled amount.” With that slogan, they march towards the Liniers station, the Pueyrredon Bridge and Route 197, Colectora Oeste Panamericana, as if to completely cut off traffic from 11 am.

