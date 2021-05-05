ofDirk Walter shut down

Primary schools in Bavaria give alternate classes. Minister of Culture Piazolo had the CSU slap him to the 100 limit. A complicated compromise.

Munich – There is more life in the school buildings: As of Monday, primary schools in two thirds of all districts will be operating again. Secondary schools have to be patient.

Sabine Bösl, Rector of the Quirin-Regel-Grundschule in Holzkirchen (Miesbach district), watched television on Tuesday afternoon: the press conference of the state government. So that she can find out how her school is going. She still doesn’t know for sure. “The letter from the Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs is not yet available.” But she heard the basic message: The 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades may also come to primary schools from next Monday if the school is in a district with an incidence * of at most 165 is – as in Miesbach, which was 130 on Tuesday. The new rule also applies to special needs schools (including 5th / 6th grade), but the limit remains the same for secondary schools: 100. Only after the Whitsun holidays (June 7th) will the incidence limit be raised to 165.

“Collateral damage” from distance teaching: Söder and CSU push Piazolo – he wanted 100s everywhere

Primary school first – Prime Minister Markus Söder * justifies this with “certain collateral damage” that the long weeks of distance learning would have caused among the younger students. “It is of course also a compromise,” said Minister of Education Michael Piazolo (Free Voters) of our newspaper. Sure, he would have liked the 165 limit for all schools. But the CSU * was skeptical, says Piazolo, and continued to advocate the 100 limit at all schools. They then met roughly in the middle.

Corona in Bavaria: Many schools are reopening – rules are extremely complicated

As of Tuesday, 48 counties and urban districts had an incidence between 100 and 165, but only 19 were under 100. The intricacies are now interesting: the schools have to take into account the course of the incidence over five days so that they know when the opening day is for them has come. This is what the regulation in the federal emergency brake * prescribes.

The Ministry of Culture has even published sample calculations on its website, the situation is so complicated. If, for example, the threshold value of 165 falls below the threshold of 165 for the first time on Wednesday and then also on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, alternating lessons apply to all grades from Tuesday – because the schools are allowed to take a waiting day (here: Monday) in order to be able to open prepare.

“Such a constellation can lead to changes in the course of a week,” warns a spokesman for the Ministry of Culture. There they consider the old Corona * regulation – which always had Friday as the key date – to be clearer. But Bavaria has to bow to the federal emergency brake here too. It should be exciting in the Rosenheim district, for example: There the incidence had slipped below 100 on Monday. Now it has to be stable for a total of five days (i.e. until Friday) so that the secondary schools also open for alternating operations. But the opening wobbles – Tuesday the incidence was 98.3.

“Arrival phase after the Corona break: The principal is now welcoming first to third graders in the school

Elementary school principal Sabine Bösl expects that she will be able to welcome her first to third graders back to school on Monday – at least half of them, because the lessons are changing. These students were last at school in the first week after the Easter break. Now there will be an “arrival phase” first. “Starting with a rehearsal on the first day would definitely be wrong.” *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

