The statutory reform of the Autonomous University of the West has not been entirely easy. In the process, particular interests have been permeated that the State Congress has detected and managed with discretion so as not to trigger more conflicts. From the outset, the 64th Legislature refused to include the condition demanded by a group of university students so that the rector, Pedro Flores, be deposed and a new consultation be called. The discussion of the amendment lasted for several hours in Congress and was even postponed for several hours to allow time for more revisions.

Pedro Flores was saved as rector of the Autonomous University of the West. They respected his position despite the pressure from some internal groups of the Morenista elite in Sinaloa who wanted them to “put it on their plates,” after it served them for the consultation and the voting project for the election of the rector, thus who calculate that they are going to take over the educational institution. The local Morenoist and allied deputies carried out the reform without setting a transitional period for immediate elections.

The members of the Movement for the Defense of True Autonomy of the UAdeO in Guasave demand that democracy occur immediately and not in the medium term after the results of the applied consultation. Iván Martínez, a teacher in the Biology department, credited the local deputies for listening to the students and the rest of the workers, but the results of the consultation are conclusive, so they must be taken into account immediately.

THE CHIEF of the Évora Regional Services, Jesús Villela, after saying that a security measure is for directors to take technological equipment to their homes during the absence from school for Easter, added that currently there is no program or resources to support to schools with cameras for greater security. He even explained that the schools that have them are because the parents coordinated to achieve it. So?

A few days before the start of the spring or Easter vacation period, some parents are spreading the rumor that there will be no classes on Friday, March 22, so the vacations are brought forward one day; However, the head of the SEPyC Regional Services in Mazatlán, Juan José Rendón, clarified that according to the school calendar, this time there will be no technical advice, as sometimes happens prior to the rest period. The truth is that historically, before vacations, recreational activities such as kermes or fairs are held.