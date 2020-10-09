The evacuation of the occupied house “Liebig 34” in Berlin-Friedrichshain has begun amid protest. 1500 police officers are on duty.

Special police units are on the move in Berlin-Friedrichshain on October 9th.

In the morning the evacuation of the occupied house “Liebig 34” began.

1500 officials are on duty, numerous demonstrators on site.

Berlin – a Clearing vehicle The police drove to the entrance on Friday morning (October 9th), several officers examined the barricaded door and tried to join Crowbar to get inside. The police assumed that still Residents are in the house.

“Liebig 34“Is considered one of the last Symbol projects the left-wing radical scene in the capital, which has since been declared a corona risk area. The police is with one Large number on site. On House roofs officials were posted. According to the police, around 1,500 officers from eight federal states should be on duty on Friday. This also includes technical ones Special forces such as height rescuers. A clearing vehicle and ladders were ready.

Berlin: Police clear occupied house “Liebig 34”

The police do Administrative assistance at the court-ordered handover of the house, the authority tweeted. Of the bailiff wanted to hand over the empty house to the owner.

Hundreds of people gathered hours earlier Protesters behind barriers in front of the corner house. Most of the young people, mostly dressed in black, chanted loudly Chants like “Houses for those who live in them” or “All of Berlin hates the police”. The intersection in front of the house was with Headlights illuminated.

Police operation in Berlin: angry demonstrators on site

One Police spokesman said officials had been pelted with bottles several times in the spacious, cordoned off area. Also Fireworks had been burned down. Occasional objects were brought onto the street. Two interferers were found.

According to police, there were fire in various parts of the city during the night car tire, Dumpster as well as a terminal building in Tiergarten S-Bahn station. The use of water cannons to support the fire brigade in putting out small fires has been approved, the police tweeted.

“Liebig 34” in Berlin is evacuated – the owner prevails after a legal dispute

In the “Liebig 34” a ten-year commercial lease agreement for the residents’ association expired two years ago, which calls itself “anarcha-queer-feminist”. Of the owner prevailed in a long court battle that the residents had to leave the house.