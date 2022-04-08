Some have more than 50 billion tiny transistors that are 10 thousand times smaller than the width of a human hair. They are built on gigantic, ultra-clean factory floors that can be seven stories high and the length of four football fields.

Microchips are, in many ways, the lifeblood of the modern economy. They power computers, smartphones, cars, appliances, and many other electronic devices. But global demand for them has increased since the pandemic, which also caused supply chain disruptions, resulting in global shortages.

That, in turn, is fueling inflation and raising alarm bells that the United States is becoming too reliant on foreign-made chips. The United States accounts for only about 12 percent of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity; more than 90 percent of the most advanced chips come from Taiwan.

Intel, a Silicon Valley titan seeking to restore its long-standing leadership in chip-making technology, is making a $20 billion bet to help alleviate the chip shortfall. It is building two factories at its chip manufacturing complex in Chandler, Arizona, which will take three years to complete, and recently announced plans for potentially larger expansion, with new sites in New Albany, Ohio and Magdeburg, Germany.

What do the chips do?

Chips, or integrated circuits, began to replace bulky individual transistors in the late 1950s. Many of those tiny components are produced on one piece of silicon and wired together to work together. The resulting chips store data, amplify radio signals, and perform other operations; Intel is famous for a variety called microprocessors, which perform most of a computer’s computing functions.

How are the chips packaged?

After processing, the wafer is cut into individual chips. These are tested and wrapped in plastic packages to connect to circuit boards or parts of a system.

That step has become a new battlefield, because it’s harder to make even smaller transistors. Companies now stack multiple chips or place them side by side in a package, connecting them so they act as a single piece of silicon.

The need for water

Factories are operations that require a lot of water. This is because water is needed to clean the wafers at many stages of the production process.

Intel’s two Chandler sites collectively draw about 41 million liters of water a day from the local utility. Intel’s future expansion will require much more, an apparent challenge for a drought-stricken state like Arizona, which has cut water allocations to farmers. But agriculture actually consumes much more water than a chip plant.

Intel says its Chandler sites, which rely on supplies from three rivers and a well system, reclaim about 82 percent of the freshwater they use through filtration systems, settling ponds and other equipment. That water is returned to the city, which operates treatment facilities funded by Intel and redistributes it for irrigation and other nonpotable uses.

Intel hopes to help boost the water supply in Arizona and other states by 2030, working with environmental groups and others on projects that save and restore water for local communities.