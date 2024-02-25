Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/25/2024 – 10:22

Complexo do Alemão, one of the largest groups of favelas in Rio de Janeiro, located in the north zone, one of the five hottest regions in the city, will have, from this year onwards, a climate observatory. The intention is to monitor the heat in the area and, based on the data collected, develop public policies that can help the population to face this phenomenon, which is increasingly common not only in the city of Rio de Janeiro, but throughout the world.

An initiative of the city hall and local organizations, the observatory will be formed by a group of researchers, representatives of the groups that work there, such as the non-governmental organization (NGO) Voz das Comunidades, and the population itself. The city hall will pay an aid grant for the community to contribute to temperature measurements in different parts of the territory. The Complexo do Alemão project will serve as a pilot to be implemented in other parts of the city.

According to the Rio Environment and Climate Secretariat, Tainá de Paula, the objective is to generate data “on housing adequacy, what are the priority areas for hydration stations to operate, if there are possible areas for expanding vegetation cover of these areas, whether with afforestation or with new forests, in short, so that we can observe, better understand the territory, bring solutions adapted to its reality. The Secretariat will finance monitoring equipment and provide training for research, in addition to helping to select people to work on the study.

Local organizations are also part of the project. “We want to understand how Complexo do Alemão will react to climate change and how solar intensity is reaching the territory, knowing that it is a territory that is not so forested, huh? In the latest research, we saw that Complexo de Alemão receives a lot of solar intensity”, says the executive director of Voz das Comunidades, Gabriela Santos.

Last month, Gabriela Santos and Tainá de Paula met to outline strategies for implementing the observatory. According to Gabriela, the group is still being formed and the parameters for the research are being defined.

According to the secretariat, the idea is that, later this year, similar observatories will also start operating in the other heat islands of Rio, which are Complexo da Maré, Pavuna, Irajá, all in the north zone of Rio, and Campo Grande, in the zone west of the city. The studies carried out must be presented to the countries that make up the G20whose summit meeting will be in November in the city of Rio.

Excessive heat

The observatory is part of a series of actions launched in the municipality, mainly after the death of Ana Clara Benevidesaged 23, in November 2023, in show by singer Taylor Swift. It was the first death recorded in the city due to heat. That week, Rio de Janeiro faced days with thermal sensations close to 50 degrees Celsius.

“In recent years, we have lost people. We had deaths that were related to heat, and we didn't record them that way. The young woman's case in November was the first reported, but in other years, with El Niño [fenômeno meteorológico que eleva as temperaturas]we had high temperatures, even greater thermal sensations, and we didn’t register it”, says Tainá de Paula.

According to the secretariat, data collection will allow monitoring, for example, the frequency and duration of heat waves and the impact they cause on territories and the population. Furthermore, it will be possible to establish protocols on how to prepare the population to protect themselves and better deal with intense heat.

“How we do it, how the city better adapts to these heat waves, because the heat waves will continue to happen”, emphasizes Tainá. “Isn’t it the case that we suspend activities when the temperature reaches a number above certain degrees? These are the answers we need to give, and this is possible when we have enough data, enough information to prepare the population for such a situation.”

Impact

You need to know how to deal with strong heat, says teacher – Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

For Renata Libonati, professor at the Department of Meteorology at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), the initiative is important and represents the first step towards combating the heat, which must be treated as a climate disaster and, therefore, mobilize government actions. State and implementation of public policies, especially for the most vulnerable populations. “The heat is treated as if we were used to it because we are a tropical country. In fact, we end up neglecting this event as a disaster and, therefore, effective prevention and assistance measures are not taken for the population,” she says.

According to the professor, it is not enough to have a good weather forecast that anticipates heat waves: guidance is needed for the population. “What to do in this heat wave? Who to look for? Are medical services adapted to receive? Are health professionals trained to act during this disaster event? Where should people look for help? What should the population do? What types of actions should we take in relation to, for example, labor relations? In some countries, for example, during very extreme heat wave events, people are advised to work from home.”

Renata Libonati also explains that, due to social inequalities, heat affects people in an unequal way. “The heat is not democratic, in fact, it affects this population that is more vulnerable in the sense that not only do they not have access to ways to cool off during these episodes, but they also have less instruction on what to do, where to go, and they have less medical assistance, basic health care, not only during extreme heat events, but throughout their lives, on a daily basis”, says the professor.

Territories also impact the effects of heat, which are more critical in favela territories, for example. “Communities where houses are very crowded and air circulation does not allow for natural cooling, so to speak. This makes these people more vulnerable to heat and this means we need to take a different look at this part of the population”, he highlights.

According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), this year, the world had the hottest January on record, continuing a heat wave fueled by climate change. The month of January 2024 surpassed January 2020, until then the hottest in C3S records since 1950.