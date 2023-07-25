Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/24/2023 – 18:31 Share

It was confirmed this Monday (24) the construction of a new campus of the Federal Institute of Rio de Janeiro (IFRJ), in Complexo do Alemão, one of the largest sets of slums in the northern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, the Mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, as well as community leaders and representatives of the complex’s social initiatives.

The federal institution of public and free education operates in different levels and teaching modalities, such as high school, undergraduate and graduate technical education. The IFRJ already operates in 14 municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro, aggregating more than 16 thousand students and offering around 150 courses.

Related news:

The expropriation of the land where the unit will be built was carried out by the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, for transfer to the federal government.

At the ceremony, Eduardo Paes highlighted the importance of a higher education unit in Complexo do Alemão and how it will help people in promoting knowledge in the community. “The expropriation of land for the construction of the IFRJ in Complexo do Alemão has already been signed. This is a super important moment. For some years we have been waiting for the IFRJ to come to the city. It was a commitment that President Lula made during the campaign and has now been fulfilled,” said Paes.

Camilo Santana congratulated the community and also spoke about the importance of formal education to improve people’s lives. “This is a debt. No country frees people if there is no education”. According to the minister, R$ 25 million will be invested in the IFRJ unit in Complexo do Alemão.

According to the minister, the federal institutes are important for the formation of technical quality and graduation of young people and aim to promote inclusion and equal access to education, as well as benefit people of all age groups, expanding educational opportunities.

The partnership took place through the Municipal Secretariat of Science and Technology (SMCT). Secretary Tatiana Roque highlighted that the new institute will be very important for the city, but mainly for residents of Alemão and the surrounding area.

“It is a high quality professional technical school. We are going to have many partnerships with this project, qualifying our population for the technology area. Now we can go a step further with this integration with the IFRJ”, highlighted the secretary.

Community

The coordinator of the Nave do Conhecimento program, Jefferson Alves, pointed out that the arrival of the IFRJ in Complexo do Alemão is a great opportunity to join forces for education within the favela. The minister and the mayor were in the community to inaugurate the Knowledge Nave in Alemão. The Rio City Hall Program aims to democratize access to the digital universe in collaborative and creative environments, through workshops, courses and events.

“This moment is spectacular, especially for the people of Complexo do Alemão, as it will allow the creation of new references and multiplier agents. Because we, from favelas, in many cases see the university as something distant. I congratulate the guys who have been in this fight for years and that we can make a link with the IFRJ for the democratization of knowledge”, said Alves.

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara