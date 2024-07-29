Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Because of the drone threat: The Ukrainians are once again upgrading their notorious Bradley tanks against Vladimir Putin’s Russian army.

Donbass – You are in Ukraine War Among the tanks, a real bogeyman for the invading troops from Russia. We are talking about the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles that Kiev received from the USA to defend the country.

Losses against Russia’s army: Ukrainians upgrade Bradley infantry fighting vehicles

The Ukrainian crews have inflicted heavy losses on the Russian army with their M242 “Bushmaster” 25-millimeter machine guns. The Moscow regime’s units simply cannot find a counter to the striking power and maneuverability of the (only) 32.6-ton tank from the United States, which travels comparatively fast at 60 km/h.

This tank, combined with Leopard 2 tanks and Abrams battle tanks, is holding the Russians back on more than 1,000 kilometers of front. And that’s not all: the Ukrainians have now also equipped the 6.55 meter long and 3.28 meter wide tank against insidious traps set by the forces of the Kremlin autocrat Wladimir Putin modified. Can this reduce your own losses?

Losses in the war with Russia: Ukrainians have lost many Bradley tanks

While the next major delivery of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine will arrive in the coming weeks, the Ukrainians have made improvements to the Bradley themselves, drawing on their experience from battling with the Russian attackers. Specifically: The steelworks of the Metinvest Group owned by Ukrainian steel magnate Rinat Akhmetov, who has been supporting the army for some time, have developed “complex” steel shields specifically for the Bradleys, as Oleksandr Myronenko told the American news magazine Newsweek Myronenko is chief operating officer at Metinvest Group, according to the report.

The steel shields can therefore be mounted on the body of the Bradleys. They are designed to explode FPV kamikaze drones and so-called lurking weapons such as the Russian Lancet at a certain distance from the tank before they detonate on or – in the worst case – in the tank and thus cause considerable damage.

Example: How the open source intelligence website Oryx on July 29, 2024, the Ukrainians had already lost 92 Bradleys by then and since the beginning of the illegal Russian invasion and the resulting first Western tank deliveries from the West.

Tank losses in Ukraine: Russian drone Lancet becomes a problem

The metal production and processing company and the Ukrainian army are making the new equipment for the Bradley such a big secret that there are no public photos of the innovation yet. Such photos are not even circulating among the otherwise very well-informed and well-known Ukrainian military bloggers. However, the upgrade has proven itself in tests, explained Myronenko. The report does not reveal what these tests looked like. The ZALA Lancet in particular has proven to be very dangerous for western tanks because it is difficult to defend in a dive at a top speed of 300 km/h.

The protective innovation for the Bradleys is said to be a kind of sliding screen. This can therefore be extended flexibly and at short notice, like a kind of roller shutter, depending on whether the situation on the battlefield requires it. “We are now going into mass production,” explained Myronenko. Newsweek and added: “Drones are currently the biggest threat to the tanks and all types of armored vehicles used by the Ukrainian army.”

Losses in the Ukraine war: Kiev lost almost 400 armored personnel carriers to Moscow

The Ukrainian tank units, for example the well-known 47th Brigade, had already retrofitted their Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with ARAT reactive armor (Abrams Reactive Armor Tiles). This is reactive armor against shaped charge ammunition and projectile-forming charges, as used in anti-tank weapons such as the feared RPG-7. The ARAT, as the name suggests, actually comes from the Abrams main battle tank.

Large explosive boxes are attached to small rails on the turret and hull of the tank. The explosives are designed to explode outwards when a grenade hits the tank, rendering the projectile harmless without harming the tank crew inside. According to Oryx In the past two and a half years since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian armed forces have (as of July 29) lost a total of 388 armored personnel carriers. Of these, 282 tanks, whether of Soviet or more modern Western design, were irreparably destroyed. (pm)