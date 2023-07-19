Surgeons at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, have successfully performed a complex surgery on one-year-old twins, who suffered from a congenital defect causing deformities in the shape of the skull.

The surgery took six hours, during which the skull bones were reshaped into a normal shape.

A consultant neurosurgeon, Dr. Issam El-Gamal, who performed the operation, stated that “crucid suture ossification” is a congenital defect or disorder in which the bones in the child’s skull fuse together too quickly, which leads to an abnormal head shape that impedes brain development and causes potential problems. occur with growth.

He said, “This condition occurs in about one in every 2,500 births, and it is not common for it to occur with identical twins.”

A few months after their birth, the twins’ father, who works as a nurse, noticed that his children’s heads were not developing as expected.

After a medical consultation, a CT scan with a 3D reconstruction of the skull and head shape showed that it was abnormal.

Al-Jamal added: «When I saw the two children, the shape of the head was different in each of them, as the shape of the first was wide on one side compared to the other side, and narrow from front to back, and the eyes were prominent, indicating the high pressure inside the head, while the second child had a flat head. On the right side of the forehead with the forehead bulging on the left side and behind the head with two eyes that are not symmetrical, after that the multidisciplinary medical team decided to perform two separate surgeries that included procedures such as frontal advancement, skull reshaping, and forehead reshaping to correct the shape of the skull, and help give the appropriate space to allow for brain development.”

He stressed that the surgical procedure was very complex and delicate, because it required precision, great medical skill, and special preparations, given the age of the two children and the difficult surgical procedures required by their condition, explaining that during the surgery, the doctors spent hours carefully removing and reshaping the bones in the skull of the two children to allow the brain to grow and develop properly. Naturally, while there were tense moments in the operating room, the medical team worked tirelessly to achieve the best possible outcome.

Al-Jamal said: “The surgery took place amid a number of worrisome aspects, as the first twin suffered a severe drop in blood pressure near the end of the procedure, and we had to do an urgent Doppler echocardiogram to rule out an air embolism, while the second twin suffered bleeding during the surgery and that was expected.” Therefore, a blood transfusion was given to him, and thanks to God, and then the experience of the multidisciplinary team that participated in the operation, which included the neurosurgery team, anesthesiology, pediatric intensive care unit, nursing, and pediatric cardiology. Both operations were successful, and the two children are recovering quickly and completely.

Given the complexity of the case, the twins were given two helmets designed to improve the shape of their heads during the next six to 12 months in the recovery period, as the medical team confirmed that the two children’s condition would require follow-up until they complete six years, when the brain completes 90-95% of its growth.

Al-Jamal called on parents to be careful and alert to symptoms such as a deformed skull and an asymmetrical face that could indicate a child’s “cranial suture ossification,” pointing out that surgical intervention becomes necessary to avoid problems that will occur during brain development.

He said, “In many non-surgical cases, patients may suffer from a decline in school performance, migraine headaches, increased intracranial pressure, in addition to psychological problems resulting from bullying due to a slight difference in appearance.”

He added, “To get the best surgical result, it is best to get the appropriate and correct treatment before the child reaches the first year.”

On the other hand, the parents of the twin children, who have lived in Abu Dhabi for 10 years, are very happy for the success of the surgery, and have expressed their gratitude to the medical team.

