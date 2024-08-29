The United Arab Emirates, within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, provided medical services with international standards, and succeeded in performing complex surgical operations for wounded and injured Palestinians in the floating hospital, which it established in Al-Arish in an effort to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.

The Artificial Limbs Center at the Emirates Floating Hospital continues to install artificial limbs for the wounded and injured who lost their limbs during the war in the Gaza Strip. Measurements have been taken to manufacture the artificial limb for seven cases, and the necessary arrangements are being made to complete the procedures for 25 cases who were injured in the Strip, while the patient receives physical therapy in conjunction with motor and psychological rehabilitation.

The hospital’s medical team succeeded in performing a complex surgical operation on the patient Suha, 35 years old, during which the right hip joint was replaced with a complete artificial joint. After two months of follow-up and treatment, she returned to her normal life.

Performing this operation in a floating hospital is a major challenge, especially since this type of surgery is performed in major specialized hospitals. However, the efficiency of the hospital’s medical staff and the availability of equipment led to the success of the operation.

It is noteworthy that the Emirati floating hospital launched its treatment services for the Palestinian brothers on February 24, and an Emirati medical team from all specialties supervises the hospital, where it performed 1,263 various surgical operations that required medical intervention by the medical staff to deal with them and provide the necessary treatment and care.

The opening of the Artificial Limbs Center at the floating Emirati Hospital, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, came within the framework of the urgent need to support the injured and assist them with an integrated set of the latest medical devices in the field of orthopedic treatment and correction. The center operates in several stages, the first stage begins with taking measurements to manufacture the artificial limb, followed by the manufacturing stage. The final stage includes physical therapy and rehabilitation of the injured.

These tireless humanitarian efforts come from the United Arab Emirates in an effort to alleviate the suffering of the injured and wounded in light of the difficult circumstances experienced by our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.