Five former industrial zones in Moscow were included in the program for the integrated development of territories (KRT). This was announced on Tuesday, June 27, by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, in his Telegram channel.

Thus, modern quarters are planned to be built on the site of non-residential buildings in the areas of Cheryomushki, Sokolina Gora, Medvedkovo, Don Streets and Vykhino.

According to the official, the potential of the plots exceeds 1.5 million square meters. m, the channel notes “360”. Over 800 thousand sq. m will go to the construction of residential real estate, and about 620 thousand square meters. m – public and business buildings.

The necessary infrastructure will be created near the new buildings, including schools, kindergartens, sports and recreation centers, banks, offices, shops and cafes, writes “Moscow 24”.

As a result of the project implementation, over 17 thousand new jobs will appear in the territories.

Sobyanin recalled that 40 CRT projects with a total area of ​​495.6 hectares have already been approved in the capital, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

On June 23, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin announced that by the end of 2023, Russia plans to repair more than 1,800 km of roads to tourist places. He noted that thanks to the Safe High-Quality Roads national project, more than 6,000 km of roads leading to tourist places have been updated in Russia over the past four years. “Federal News Agency”.

On June 20, Sergei Sobyanin said that a comprehensive reorganization of a part of the Kalibr industrial zone in the Ostankino district would be carried out in the capital.

A residential complex, social and public-business facilities, a kindergarten for 180 children, shops, cafes, offices, a sports complex will be built on the site of unused car services and warehouses