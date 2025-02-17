“Complex clinical picture”: the Pope will continue a few more days than expected in the hospital in the case of bronchitis

A “complex clinical picture.” The results of the analysis carried out to the Pope throughout the weekend show “a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract” that has determined “an additional change in therapy.” This is the last medical part sent by the Holy See this noon, and that frustrates the most optimistic auguries with respect to Francisco’s departure from the Gemelli Polyclinic, where he entered last Friday to heal a persistent bronchitis.

In fact, adds the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, the current situation “will require adequate hospitalization”: Francisco will not leave the Gemelli to participate, this Wednesday, in the general audience, as was his wish. In fact, in a subsequent statement, Roma formalizes the suspension of the hearing. In turn, the possibilities of participating this weekend in the jubilee events decrease. In spite of everything, Vatican sources clarify that it is not a “aggravation” of health conditions, but a more complete qualification of pathology, in this case a “polymicrobial infection.” Therefore, there is no talk of a date for medical discharge.

In general, Francisco has rested well and has spent “calm” his third night in the Gemelli. Speaking to journalists, Bruni said Bergoglio “has had breakfast and has dedicated himself to reading newspapers.” This weekend, the Pope called, up to twice, the pastor of Gaza, Gabriele Romanelli, to ask about the situation of the Christian community in the enclave.

“The Pope called us on Friday and Saturday, it was in a good mood, the voice a little tired, but wanted to know how we are. A collaborator passed the phone and could talk to us, ”said the parish priest in statements to Mediaset.

From the tenth floor, in the ‘wing of the popes’ of the center, Francisco Lee, rests and prays, but does not stop its concerns. This was raised in the Angelus prayer – whose message sent, without reading it, to the media – and so demonstrated with At least two calls to Gaza, on Friday, before entering, and this Saturday. On Sunday, the Pope was obedient and rested. At least, all this week will remain in the hospital.

