Robin Dittrich

An almost 50-year-old woman is declared dead by paramedics and taken to a hospital – where she woke up. The hospital has now apologized.

Darlington – The North East Ambulance Service in Great Britain was left in distress this week after paramedics pronounced a woman dead and took her to Darlington Memorial Hospital. However, she woke up there, as the BBC reports – the police opened an investigation.

Woman believed to be dead wakes up in hospital – paramedics apologize

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has since apologized for incorrectly declaring the woman dead. “As soon as we became aware of this incident, we contacted the patient’s family and began a review of the circumstances,” said Andrew Hodge, head of paramedic services at NEAS. As he continued, “the paramedics on site were confronted with a complex clinical case.” In the meantime, however, the patient actually died.

The NEAS is working with authorities to clarify the specific circumstances of the situation. Finally, Hodge stated that “we deeply regret the distress this has caused to the family. We have already expressed our condolences to the family and are supporting them in this process.” The paramedics who made the obvious misdiagnosis are also being supported. The police, however, announced that they would investigate the case. A patient recently died in Mallorca after cosmetic surgery – the police are also investigating there.

Woman declared dead – police begin investigation after misdiagnosis

The NEAS wants to work closely with the coroners and the police in the case of the woman who was declared dead. A statement from Durham Police said a post-mortem examination will be carried out. “Officers are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s. The death is currently being treated as unexpected,” a spokesman said. Months ago, a former hospital manager drew attention to grievances among the paramedics.

It said this investigation, as well as previous reports, “identified a number of failings in the way the incidents were responded to.” NEAS ambulance staff are alleged to have “concealed medical errors and withheld evidence at coroner’s inquests.” The hospital manager demanded that “it be officially and publicly confirmed that there were failures and that the affected families should be apologized again.”