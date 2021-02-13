Sharjah (Al Ittihad):

The Kalba administration of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed development projects in Wadi Al Hilo, including the construction and operation of two 11 KV distribution stations, the construction of two water tanks with a capacity of 30,000 and 50,000 gallons, at a cost of 5,200 million (five million and two hundred thousand) dirhams, and electricity and water services have been connected to 30 homes. In Wadi Al Hilu, with the aim of providing the best services to the people of the region, Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority said: The authority is working on the completion of development projects in the fields of energy and water in Wadi Al-Hilu, which is witnessing the implementation of a package of vital projects under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Ruler of Sharjah, which contributes to providing the best services to the people of the region with the latest standards that keep pace with modern technology, meet the needs of the region and contribute to the development of infrastructure and the development of its facilities.

Engineer Moza Al Zaabi, Director of the Kalba Electricity and Water Department, explained that the development projects in Wadi Al Hilo included the extension of high pressure cables of 3.5 km, the extension of service cables with a length of 2.2 km, and the construction of two 11 kV distribution stations and two water tanks with a capacity of 30,000 and 50,000 gallons at a cost of five million and two hundred thousand dirhams. It is considered one of the vital projects that the region needs. Economic, tourism and cultural development projects in the region are followed up and studied, and work is done to provide its energy and water needs.