In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and following up on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Public Works and Agriculture Department of the Fujairah government completed the third phase of the internal road network in the emirate with a length of 47 km, which It included fifteen districts in the emirate.

The Department of Public Works and Agriculture in Fujairah seeks, through its projects, to provide, maintain and operate internal road infrastructure services with high efficiency, in cooperation with its strategic partners in the emirate.

The Director of the Public Works and Agriculture Department of the Government of Fujairah, Salem Al-Maksah, said that the department is nearing the completion of the third phase of the internal roads in the emirate with a rate of 90%, which included the construction of new roads, distributed over fifteen regions, of which there were seven different areas in the emirate, namely (Al-Jrouf) Ya’la, Al-Rayyama, Al-Farfar, Sakamkam, Al-Faseel and Al-Jarif) and eight in the city of Dibba Al-Fujairah (Al-Aqah, Al-Raheeb, Abe Al-Henna, Zahir Al-Safwa, the Burnt, Al-Rashidiya, Zakat, and Al-Ridda) where these local roads were implemented in a way that serves the population and achieves the safety and security of the users of these Roads, to be followed by a fourth phase to cover all the needs of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Al-Maskah explained that the second phase of the internal road network in the emirate, which was completed by the Department of Public Works and Agriculture last year, reached a length of 58 kilometers, which included fourteen regions, indicating that the Fujairah government is working hard to develop its infrastructure projects in a way that contributes to the progress of the emirate. Moving forward towards further development and prosperity.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

