NYT: Ukraine Wants to End Conflict with Russia Through Negotiations

After two and a half years of conflict with Russia, Ukraine has begun to develop a plan to end hostilities. This is stated in an article by the American publication The New York Times (NYT). It is noted that this is indicated by the statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Moscow’s participation in the peace summit.

NYT says Ukraine hopes for Western weapons

The authors of the article note that Ukraine is counting on Western weapons and ammunition: it is assumed that this will help the country’s Armed Forces contain Russian troops.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

“President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he wants to hold a second international peace summit later this year and that Russian officials should attend,” the journalists recalled. The previous summit took place last month in Switzerland, and Moscow was not invited.

Zelensky said Russia should attend the second peace summit on Ukraine

Zelensky said on Monday, July 15, that Russian representatives should attend the second peace summit on Ukraine. According to him, this requires creating a plan by November at three meetings: on energy in Qatar, on the sea corridor in Turkey and on humanitarian issues in Canada.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin, in turn, noted that Russia does not accept ultimatums at peace summits, and attempts to raise the “ultimate ‘Zelensky formula’” at future meetings are already being observed.

Zelensky’s proposal was also commented on by the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, the leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky. According to him, Russia will not participate in summits on Ukraine’s terms.