The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has completed a project to develop and raise the efficiency of the Sharjah Ring Road, towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, by increasing the number of traffic lanes on the road, bringing the total number of lanes to 4 lanes, in a step to achieve smooth movement and increase the capacity on the road from the number of vehicles. and reduce traffic jams.

This project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, and his permanent directives to develop and diversify road networks according to the highest international standards. Traffic safety to achieve sustainable development.

The Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, Eng. Yousef Khamis Al-Othmani, revealed that the projects to raise the efficiency of roads implemented by the authority come within its strategy aimed at improving the quality of roads at the level of the emirate, by finding new traffic solutions and continuous endeavors, to reach the highest levels and best results at the level of road services. During the last period, the authority adopted the implementation of a package of development projects to raise the efficiency of roads in the emirate, by creating new lanes, creating a quantum leap and smooth traffic in various internal and external roads, as an affirmation of its vision to achieve sustainable roads, in support of the aspirations of the Sharjah government to enhance the emirate’s position as one of the most important By supplying it with roads according to the highest international quality standards, to keep pace with the development projects taking place in the Emirate.

He explained that the project included raising the efficiency and increasing the capacity of the Sharjah Ring Road towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, by adding a new traffic lane with a length of 1.10 km and a width of 3.65 meters, in addition to adding a road shoulder with a width of 2.50 meters, and the new lane was linked starting from the Al Nahda exit. In the direction of the Emirate of Dubai, in order to facilitate the process of entering the emirate, while another traffic lane was created with a length of 1.70 km and a width of 3.65 meters, with the implementation of a road shoulder with a width of 2.50 meters, with the aim of linking it with the exit leading to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street.

Al-Othmani confirmed that the project had a positive impact on the flow of traffic on the road, by reducing accidents, as well as reducing congestion at peak times, pointing out that all engineering and technical teams in the authority continue to develop proactive plans to raise road efficiency and achieve wide traffic improvements that include various cities and regions. Emirate, in pursuit of a safer and safer traffic environment.