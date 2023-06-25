Mecca (Al Ittihad)

The government sectors and support agencies in Madinah have successfully completed their operational plans for the pre-Hajj season, by receiving more than 833,000 pilgrims through the air and land ports, and making organizational, health, security and guidance efforts for the guests of Rahman during their presence in Madinah, and following up on their enrollment to Makkah Al-Mukarramah with ease and safety, in preparation for To start performing Hajj rituals tomorrow, Monday.

Yesterday, from the Miqat Dhu Al-Hulayfah mosque in Medina, scenes were monitored for the last batch of pilgrims preparing to leave for Makkah Al-Mukarramah to perform the Tawaf of Advent and spend the day of perfusion in Mina, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

It is noteworthy that the operational plans of government agencies supervised by the Hajj and Visitation Committee in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah region have aimed to provide services and all forms of care for more than 1.850 million pilgrims who are expected to visit Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah during the first and second seasons of Hajj, to visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

Yesterday, the Pilgrims Recruitment Center in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah witnessed a high density amidst a system of security and health services, and field guidance and guidance services for buses, to ensure the facilitation of the movement and transfer of pilgrims.

In turn, the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, announced the success of the promotion plan for the guests of Rahman coming from the Prophet’s Mosque to Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

He noted the capabilities and energies that the official authorities have harnessed to serve the guests of God, noting that creating amenities for them reflects the Kingdom’s keenness to provide the best and finest level of services to visitors to the Sacred House of God.

Al-Sudais pointed out that the promotion plan was carried out in cooperation with all parties involved in serving the guests of Rahman, which provided a safe and healthy environment for pilgrims.

He explained that the promotion plan included providing all facilities to the pilgrims from the time they entered Medina until their departure to Makkah Al-Mukarramah, indicating that the plan will continue in the stage of the pilgrims returning to Medina after performing the rituals of Hajj.

In the context, the Saudi Ministry of Health stated that 1,500 volunteers are present at all sites in the holy sites, to serve the guests of Rahman.

The Ministry indicated that the Health Volunteer Center pays these volunteers through the “Health Supports” program, to provide health services to enrich the health experience of the guests of Rahman.

In addition, the Municipality of Makkah Al-Mukarramah is working to raise the efficiency of health control in ration and nutrition services during the Hajj season.

The official spokesman for the Municipality of the Holy Capital, Osama Zeitouni, explained that the preparations and raising efforts come within the framework of the Municipality of the Holy Capital’s keenness to provide foodstuffs and meals to the pilgrims in a safe and healthy manner, and in accordance with the highest safety standards, intensifying control and supervision programs, and ensuring the validity of what is provided of foodstuffs.

In order to ensure the provision of transportation services in accordance with the requirements of safety and security, the official spokesman for the Public Authority for Transport, Saleh Al-Zuwaid, confirmed that more than 24,000 buses were equipped to transport pilgrims to the holy sites during the Hajj season, referring to the launch of the “Insiyab” initiative, which aims to measure the flow of movement of the guests of Rahman by buses to reach to the sacred feelings.