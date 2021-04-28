Dubai (WAM)

Within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to continue implementing development plans and strategies that place the human being, happiness, well-being and stability at the forefront of priorities, and in line with the “Dubai Civilization Plan 2040” launched by His Highness with the aim of Making Dubai the best city for life, Dubai Municipality has completed the first phase of the integrated neighborhood plan for citizen housing areas in Al Khawaneej 1, and Nad Al Sheba area, which aims to achieve a quantum leap in the standards of quality of life and well-being in citizen housing areas.

Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The plan provides a practical and structured framework that aims to provide all the requirements that would achieve tangible results that the citizens feel, and reflect positively on their level of well-being and happiness, and the plan deals in an integrated manner with all areas of citizens’ housing, whether in existing areas. Or included in future planning, as Dubai Municipality is keen in the planning process to provide an ideal, attractive, healthy and integrated urban environment with services.

Al-Hajri added: “The plan was prepared after studying the best international practices in the field of urban initiatives supporting the quality of life in residential areas. The plan includes eight basic initiatives that are commensurate with the nature of the local community, and integrate with each other to provide exemplary and integrated residential areas that ensure the highest levels of quality of life, with the application of Clear implementation procedures and mechanisms to measure the success of each initiative.

The plan seeks to develop citizen housing areas into integrated areas, in which all residents enjoy easy access to its various facilities, by walking a short distance through a network of paths shaded with trees, and residents will also have the opportunity to enjoy a healthy lifestyle in these residential areas, by providing running paths. And sites for sporting activities, in addition to the plan’s observance of implementing urban design standards that are friendly to people of determination and senior citizens, and facilitating their access to all public services, in addition to supporting and encouraging cultural and social activities for all groups within residential areas by activating parks and open areas.

And because environmental sustainability is one of the most important elements of quality of life, the plan highlights the importance of increasing green areas and afforestation, and also aims to encourage residents to cooperate in promoting sustainability principles, by providing recycling centers in residential neighborhoods and spreading the culture of reuse and reducing waste.

The first phase of the integrated neighborhood plan for citizens’ housing areas in the first Al-Khawaneej and Nad Al-Sheba residential areas included paving sails, planting bike lanes and roads, constructing playgrounds, identifying and numbering the area entrances, and the second phase will begin with afforestation of inner neighborhoods streets, and the provision of pedestrian paths for easy access to all services within wooded and comfortable areas. for walking.

The «Dubai Municipality» seeks to bring about a qualitative development in the methodology of implementing residential areas to ensure the completion of all services and facilities in a record time, with the aim of providing all the elements of luxury for the residents since the first stage of planning as a concept for the urban design of the area and its integrated services and distribution according to the highest standards.

The plan includes three axes, the first axis aims to rehabilitate the old areas close to the city center, according to measures aimed at preserving the identity of these areas and providing an environment that enhances the presence of citizens and increasing the number of citizen families in them. The second axis targets the existing areas of citizens ’housing, where about 26 residential areas have been studied. A list with the aim of evaluating it according to the requirements and standards of quality of life, and identifying urgent operational priorities, while the third axis targets residential areas that will be planned in the future, as the municipality is currently developing a guide for ideal and integrated urban design for various regions.