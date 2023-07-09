The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has completed the first phase of the Al Ittihad Street project, opening the bridge to vehicular traffic from Ajman Border Street to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Street.

The Executive Director of the Department’s Infrastructure Development Sector, Dr. Eng. Muhammad Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, confirmed that the department was able to complete the first stages ahead of the specified date for completion, within the framework of its constant desire to ensure the quality of life and happiness of society, indicating that the work has continued diligently since the beginning of the development work in July from last year 2022 to the present day.

Bin Omair said that the department has provided 5 lanes in accordance with the volume of use to ensure that the street accommodates 16,000 vehicles per hour, and also reduces the trip rate by 50%, appreciating the efforts of qualified personnel and working groups that work to complete the vital project that is included in the second package projects of His Highness’s initiative. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to develop the emirate’s infrastructure, in line with the strategic objective of developing an integrated infrastructure and strengthening the interconnection between infrastructure elements and residential communities.

For his part, Director of the Roads and Infrastructure Department, Eng. Abdullah Mustafa Al Marzouqi, explained that work on the project will continue to complete it in full, to include the construction of a bridge on Al Ittihad Street consisting of three lanes for vehicles coming from the Emirate of Dubai towards the Sheikh Khalifa intersection, with the provision of a light signal at the intersection of Al Ittihad Street with Al Ittihad Street. Kuwait under the bridges, in addition to the completion of a bridge for those coming from Al-Hassan Bin Al-Haytham Street and those heading outside the emirate from the Ajman Industrial Zone towards the Emirate of Sharjah, indicating that the project will contribute to serving the infrastructure projects implemented in the emirate, including the project to develop the Al-Nuaimiya area, and improve the emirate’s entrances that are being developed in Al Tallah area on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street. The project also serves the future development of Al Ittihad Street.

The Department opened the bridge for the vehicles of the Monitor of the Municipality Department to cross, in preparation for the vehicles to cross.