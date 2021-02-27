The first construction phase of the “Magdi Yaqoub Global Heart Center” project in the Egyptian capital Cairo has been completed. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced in February 2020 that the proceeds of the closing ceremony of the “Makers of Hope” initiative will be allocated. It amounted to about 360 million Egyptian pounds in favor of its construction in order to provide free treatment for heart patients in Egypt and the Arab world, especially children.

The new hospital allocates 60% of its surgical operations, which will exceed 12,000 operations annually, for children free of charge, to be upon its completion the largest medical institutions specialized in heart diseases, research and surgery in the Arab world.

The first phase of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center was completed in the Egyptian capital Cairo, after the completion of the concrete foundations of the center on an area of ​​22,000 square meters, which paves the way for the subsequent stages of the completion of the project, which upon completion of work in 2023 will provide free medical services to treat 120 thousand heart patients. , It provides advanced research in the field of cardiology, and trains more than 1500 specialist physicians and surgeons.

The closing ceremony of the Hope Makers Initiative, affiliated to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, was held in Dubai and was attended by more than 12,000 revenue from tickets for the charitable hospital project.

The “makers of hope” initiative chose to support the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in Cairo, affiliated with the Magdi Yacoub Foundation, as the Arab Humanitarian Year project that celebrates common human values ​​and inspires more makers of hope and heroes to continue their efforts and initiatives.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, awarded Professor Majdi Yaqoub, a doctor and cardiac surgeon known as the “King of Hearts”, the Mohammed bin Rashid Sash for Humanitarian Work during the closing ceremony of the “Makers of Hope” initiative in February 2020 for his contributions over more than 50 years in the fields of medical and scientific research, charitable and humanitarian work, giving hope to millions of patients around the world. This was in front of a crowd that gathered in Dubai from different parts of the Arab world, and in the presence of a number of officials, media professionals, artists, intellectuals, influencers on social media platforms, members of the diplomatic corps in the UAE, and prominent personalities in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, in a scene transmitted by Arab channels screens and broadcast live Via digital platforms.

On the occasion of the completion of the first construction phase of the Magdi Yaqoub Global Heart Center, the Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which includes the “makers of hope” initiative in support of the Center, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, said: “The completion of an important stage of the Majdi Yaqoub Global Center project The heart is a promising glimmer of hope for heart patients, especially children, and for the medical scientific research community in the Arab world.

He noted that the keenness to institutionalize charitable work and support projects that have a broad and sustainable positive impact on societies has an entrenched value in the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.

Al-Gergawi said: “Conscious, deliberate and continuous investment in empowering people, preserving their lives and preserving their dignity, is the humanitarian vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which he sponsors and pursues to grow and maximize its impact and make a positive, qualitative difference in the lives of individuals and societies.”

The Hope Makers Initiative, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, has allocated the proceeds of its closing ceremony in its third session in favor of the project to build the Magdi Yacoub Heart Hospital, which was chosen by the Arab Humanitarian Project, in a step that contributes to treating millions of hearts in need of care in the Arab world.

The choice of “makers of hope” was placed on the Magdi Yacoub Heart Hospital project in Egypt, which is affiliated with the Magdi Yacoub Foundation, which will be built in Cairo to treat patients free of charge.

The closing ceremony of the Hope Makers Initiative in its third session in February 2020 was marked by the contributions of millions of millions of contributions from many business sectors and institutions of the public and private sectors in the UAE. The ceremony witnessed the largest donation campaign of its kind live, as a number of businessmen and institutions in the UAE pledged to donate to the Year of Humanity project, represented by the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, which will treat tens of thousands of heart patients annually for free.

The volume of donations at the ceremony reached 44 million dirhams from the pioneers of hope (equivalent to 188 million Egyptian pounds) and 44 million dirhams from the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, bringing the total to 88 million dirhams (360 million Egyptian pounds), in which the pioneers of hope competed. From businessmen, institutions and companies to translate the principles of social and institutional responsibility through supporting the prospective humanitarian medical edifice.

In a move that had a great impact on the attendees, participants and supporters of the Hope Makers initiative and caused a great media resonance at the local and Arab level, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, donated an amount similar to the total contributions that were made to build The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center project, bringing the total amount allocated to support the project to 88 million dirhams, equivalent to 360 million Egyptian pounds.

Businessmen and institutions announced their contributions to support the establishment of the project, with 3 million dirhams from the Emirates Airlines Group, 5 million dirhams from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, 6 million dirhams from the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, 5 million dirhams from Emirates Islamic Bank, and 6 million dirhams from Ansari Group, 3 million dirhams from businessman Mishaal Kanoo, 3 million dirhams from the Hussain Sajwani Foundation – Damac, 6 million dirhams from the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, 3 million dirhams from Lulu International Group, and 3 million dirhams from GEMS Education Group. A philanthropist also announced a contribution of one million dirhams to support the establishment and equipping of the hospital, and the artist Ahmed Helmy, who was appointed by the Hope Makers Initiative as an ambassador of hope, donated one million Egyptian pounds.

The stage of the ceremony witnessed the honoring of Professor Magdi Yaqoub, along with Ahmed Al Falasi, the champion of the makers of hope initiative in its third session, who donated his time and money with his family to help people with deficiency and kidney failure and provide health care equipment to treat the poor, and the candidates who competed with him for the title are Dr. Mujahid Mustafa Ali Al-Talawi from Egypt, Ali Al-Ghamdi from Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Bazik from Libya, and Steve Sospi, the Palestinian American, who outperformed their bids among the more than 92,000 hope makers who participated in the third round of the “makers of hope” initiative.

Under the supervision of Professor Magdi Yacoub, who is considered one of the most famous cardiologists in the world and the most prominent expert in heart transplantation and who entered the Guinness Book of Records in 1980 for performing 100 heart surgeries in just one year, the medical, scientific and research staff at the hospital will work on developing a detailed genetic map of heart diseases in The Arab world, based on case records, research results, and the outcome of scientific experiences and observations, to develop mechanisms for early diagnosis and treatment of heart disease in the Arab region, in a way that will positively affect the levels of public health in it, both curative and preventive.

Professor Magdi Yacoub, who was awarded the British Order of Merit for the year 2014 and the Great Nile Necklace in 2011 for his abundant and sincere efforts in the field of cardiac surgery, the Pride of Britain Award in 2007, the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons in London, titles and honorary and honorary degrees from the most prestigious international universities, convey his medical experience and knowledge. His scientific and research skills are provided to a new generation of surgeons specializing in cardiac diseases and surgeries in the Arab world through the advanced training program that provides the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center.

Upon completion of its construction work in the Egyptian capital, the International Heart Center will be added to the group of medical care institutions under the Magdi Yacoub Foundation for Heart Diseases and Research, which was established in 2008 by Dr. The less fortunate children, as well as training young scientific, medical and nursing cadres at the highest international medical levels, in addition to developing research in the field of basic and applied sciences and biomedical sciences to integrate advanced treatment with advanced and continuous scientific research.

The hospital project fulfills all the criteria and conditions for selecting the winning hope makers since the initial launch of the initiative, including the impact it has on society and its ability to effectively reach the target segment. Innovation in providing creative solutions and approaches to major health challenges in society; With the initiative’s commitment and keenness to make it a success, and investing all possible efforts to achieve this; The extent to which the initiative can continue and its ability to develop and expand its influence in the future to include the largest possible number of beneficiaries; In addition to the possibility of replicating the initiative or applying it to societies facing similar challenges or issues, so that the center forms a model that can expand geographically and transfer its experience to other societies.

It is hoped that the International Center will continue the march of innovation in heart treatments and surgeries, which was established by Professor Magdi Yaqoub in many disciplines, to be added to the series of pioneering achievements made by Dr. Yaqoub with his team in providing new concepts and methods for treating congenital heart diseases such as modern arterial switch, and the development of the first Valve root replacement technique known as “reshaping”, innovation of techniques such as heterocardial transplantation and bronchial artery revitalization.

It is expected that the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center will provide innovative options for the general public and the public who wish to contribute, each according to his capabilities, to complete its expected construction by 2023 and support the center’s operations, research and delicate surgeries, and to take care of the expenses of the patients residing in it, by providing stock packages that those who wish to take care of in order to perform an operation for a child or Participating in the purchase of a medical device or contributing to the construction of the center’s building and facilities.

Individuals and institutions can also contribute to equipping the intensive care units, hospital wards, or outpatient clinics of the center according to the major contributions package, each of which amounts to one million Egyptian pounds.

The “makers of hope”, which is included under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, is the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world that aims to honor the people of giving, the unknown soldiers of humanity, who seek through their initiatives and their voluntary humanitarian and community projects, which they carry out free of charge, to alleviate the The suffering of the needy, helping the underprivileged, establishing a culture of hope, consecrating the values ​​of giving and optimism, fighting despair, spreading positivity, and working to improve the quality of life and improve the realities of the situation in their homelands and societies.

“Makers of Hope” honors individuals, teams and non-profit institutions who have educational, health, environmental, service, developmental or educational initiatives or programs directed to a specific group or community segment, with the aim of making a positive difference in their lives and contributing to building a better reality for them. It is reflected in the stability of society and the strengthening of the bonds of solidarity and human and community solidarity as a whole.

The Hope Makers initiative, the largest of its kind in the Arab world, to honor the tenderers, allocated the proceeds of its closing ceremony in 2020 for the project to build the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to become, upon completion of the work, the largest Arab medical institutions specialized in heart diseases, surgeries and research.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

