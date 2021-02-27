The first construction phase of the “Magdi Yaqoub Global Heart Center” project in the Egyptian capital Cairo was completed. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced in February 2020 that the proceeds of the closing ceremony of the “Hope Makers” initiative will be allocated. », Which amounted to about 360 million Egyptian pounds, for its construction, in order to provide free treatment for heart patients in Egypt and the Arab world, specifically children.

The new hospital allocates 60% of its surgical operations, which will exceed 12 thousand operations annually, for children free of charge, so that upon completion will be the largest medical institutions specialized in heart diseases, research and surgery in the Arab world.

The first phase of the center was completed after the completion of its concrete foundations on an area of ​​22 thousand square meters, which paves the way for the subsequent stages of the completion of the project, which, upon completion of work in it (in 2023), will provide free medical services to treat 120 thousand heart patients, and provide advanced research in the field of Cardiology, and more than 1,500 specialized physicians and surgeons are trained.

The closing ceremony of the “Hope Makers” initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which was held in Dubai and attended by more than 12,000 people, was allocated the proceeds of tickets for the charitable hospital project.

The initiative chose to support the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in Cairo, affiliated to the Magdi Yaqoub Foundation, as it is the Arab Humanitarian Year project that celebrates common human values ​​and inspires more makers of hope and heroes to continue their efforts and initiatives.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Professor Majdi Yaqoub, a doctor and cardiac surgeon known as “King of Hearts”, imitated the Mohammed bin Rashid sash for humanitarian work during the closing ceremony of the “makers of hope” initiative in February 2020 for his contributions over more than 50 years in the past. The fields of medical and scientific research, charitable and humanitarian work, giving hope to millions of patients around the world.

The Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, stressed that “the completion of an important stage of the Majdi Yacoub Global Heart Center project is a promising glimmer of hope for heart patients, especially children, and for the medical scientific research community in the Arab world.”

He said, “The keenness to institutionalize charitable work and support projects that have a broad and sustainable positive impact on societies has a firm value in the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives,” adding that “conscious, deliberate and continuous investment in empowering people, preserving their lives and preserving their dignity. It is the humanitarian vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which he sponsors and pursues to grow and maximize its impact and make a positive qualitative difference in the lives of individuals and societies.

The “makers of hope” chose the Magdi Yacoub Hospital project for heart diseases, to treat patients free of charge.

The closing ceremony of the “Hope Makers” initiative witnessed the largest donation campaign of its kind, live, as a number of businessmen and institutions in the UAE pledged to donate to the Year of Humanitarian Project, represented by the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center, to treat tens of thousands of heart patients annually for free.

The volume of donations at the ceremony reached 44 million dirhams from the pioneers of hope (equivalent to 188 million Egyptian pounds) and 44 million dirhams from the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for a total of 88 million dirhams (360 million Egyptian pounds), in which the pioneers of hope competed among men. Businesses, institutions and companies to translate the principles of social and institutional responsibility by supporting the prospective humanitarian medical edifice.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, donated an amount similar to the total contributions made to build the project in a step that caused a great media resonance at the local and Arab levels, bringing the total amount allocated to support the project to 88 million dirhams (equivalent to 360 million dirhams). One million Egyptian pounds).

Under the supervision of Professor Magdy Yacoub, who is one of the most famous cardiologists in the world and the most prominent expert in heart transplantation, who entered the Guinness Book in 1980 for performing 100 heart surgeries in just one year, the medical, scientific and research staff at the hospital will work on developing a detailed genetic map of heart disease in The Arab world, based on case records, research results, and the outcome of scientific experiences and observations to develop mechanisms for early diagnosis and treatment of heart disease in the Arab region, in a way that reflects positively on the levels of public health in it, both curative and preventive.

Professor Magdi Yaqoub, who was awarded the British Order of Merit for the year 2014 and the Great Nile Necklace in 2011 for his abundant and sincere efforts in the field of cardiac surgery, the Pride of Britain Award in 2007, the Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons in London, titles and honorary and honorary degrees from the most prestigious international universities, convey his medical experience and knowledge. Scientific and research skills to a new generation of surgeons specializing in heart diseases and surgeries in the Arab world through the advanced training program provided by the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center.

It is hoped that the Global Center will continue the march of innovation in heart treatments and surgeries, which was established by Professor Magdi Yaqoub in many disciplines, to be added to the series of pioneering achievements that he achieved with his team in providing new concepts and methods for treating congenital heart diseases such as modern arterial switch, and developing the first technology to replace Valve root, known as “remodeling”, the innovation of techniques such as allogenic heart transplantation and bronchial artery revitalization.

The “makers of hope”, listed under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation; The largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world aims to honor the people of giving, the unknown soldiers of humanity, who seek through their voluntary humanitarian and community initiatives and projects, which they carry out without charge, to alleviate the suffering of the needy and help the underprivileged, establish a culture of hope, consecrate the values ​​of giving and optimism, and fight Despair, spreading positivity, and working to improve the quality of life and improve the reality of the situation in their homelands and societies.

Mohammed Al-Gergawi:

• Conscious, deliberate and continuous investment in empowering the human being, preserving his life and preserving his dignity … is Mohammed bin Rashid’s humanitarian vision.

• The completion of the first phase of the center promising glimmers of hope for heart patients, especially children, and for the medical scientific research community in the Arab world.

• Ensuring support for projects with a broad and sustainable positive impact on societies is an entrenched value in the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.

Creative options for those willing to contribute

The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center is expected to provide innovative options for the general public and the public who wish to contribute, each according to his capabilities, to complete its projected construction by 2023 and support the center’s operations, research and meticulous surgeries, and to take care of the expenses of the patients residing in it, by providing stock packages that those who wish to undertake to conduct A process for a child, participating in the purchase of a medical device, or contributing to the construction of the center’s building and facilities.

Individuals and institutions can also contribute to equipping the intensive care units, hospital wards, or outpatient clinics of the center according to the major contributions package, each of which amounts to one million Egyptian pounds.

12,000 surgeries annually will be performed by the center, 60% of which are free of charge for children.

• “The project will provide its medical services to treat 120,000 heart patients free of charge.”

• «The completion of the concrete foundations of the center on an area of ​​22 thousand square meters will accelerate the launch of the subsequent stages of the project until its completion in 2023».

• “Building the Magdi Yacoub Heart Hospital, which will contribute to treating millions of hearts in need of care in the Arab world.”





