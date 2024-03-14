The Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Engineer Mohammed Al Mansouri, said that work is currently underway to implement the fourth and final phase of the “Al Mawridah 8” residential neighborhood project (formerly Al Suyuh 16) in the Emirate of Sharjah, which includes 380 homes out of a total of 818 homes for the entire project, as it is expected This phase will be completed during the first quarter of 2025.

He added that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has begun handing over the housing of the completed phases to the beneficiaries, explaining that the project, which extends over an area of ​​about 1.3 million square metres, is located near the vital roads in the Emirate of Sharjah leading to Khor Fakkan and Maliha. He pointed out that the average land area One for each residence up to 960 square meters.

Al Mansouri stressed that the residential complex project meets global sustainability standards and environmental requirements, such as the Pearl Rating System, the integrated development process, environmental systems, renewable energy sources, livable buildings, building materials and innovative practices, while the implementation program took into account the provision of exemplary high-quality residential models. It meets sustainability standards.

He said, “The Sheikh Zayed Housing Program is working to translate the directives of the wise leadership by developing its programs and services that seek to enhance the levels of well-being and happiness for the citizens of the UAE, and to provide suitable housing for every family.”