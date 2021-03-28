Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The Monaco Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai yesterday revealed the completion of the exterior building of the pavilion and the start of operating solar panels on the glass façade of the pavilion, whose cost exceeds 52 million dirhams.

His Excellency Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, witnessed the pavilion celebrating this achievement yesterday, in the presence of Pierre Dartout, Minister of State in the Principality of Monaco, and Alexander Bouquelon, Deputy Commissioner of the Pavilion.

Bouquelon said, in a press statement on the sidelines of the event, that the total budget allocated by Monaco to participate in the event amounts to 52.1 million dirhams (12 million euros), and includes the cost of establishing the pavilion and operational costs, including content programs during the event, expecting that it will constitute Expo 2020. Dubai is an important opportunity to recover from the repercussions of the pandemic and the start of a new era.

He pointed out that the pavilion will provide a 360-degree comprehensive view of Monaco, including tourism and business opportunities, pointing out that the façade of the pavilion embodies an important environmental message, as the solar panels that cover the main façade of the pavilion will contribute to generating energy that exceeds the needs of the wing, which is built on a land area of ​​up to 1700 square meters, a height of 12 meters and two floors, of electricity during the six months of the Expo.

The exterior design of the suite embodies Monaco rock and is covered with photovoltaic panels. Its glass façade reflects the colors of the French Riviera beaches on the entire exterior façade of the suite.

The suite’s walkway has been completed from the outside, which leads the suite’s guests to the first floor, mimicking the meanings of the narrow streets of Monaco.

The pavilion is surrounded by Mediterranean plants, including a perennial olive tree planted at the entrance to the pavilion, marking the beginning of the visitors’ journey to the pavilion of the Principality of Monaco, the jewel of the French Riviera.