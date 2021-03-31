The preliminary jury formed by the organizing committee of the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Quran has concluded its tests for the second batch of contestants applying to represent their countries in the 24th session of the International Holy Quran Competition called the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Course, may God have mercy on him, and its activities will start from next April 14 in the hall Symposium of culture and science in Dubai.

The committee had started the first tests last Sunday with the participation of a number of candidates who were officially approved by the countries to which they belong, and the person in charge of the tasks of the competitions unit of the award, Muhammad Al-Hammadi, said that conducting these initial tests will continue successively and aims to ensure the degree of memorization and intonation of the contestants in preparation for their approval Finally, to compete in the twenty-fourth session next Ramadan, Al-Hammadi also extended thanks and appreciation to the virtuous members of the initial jury for their keenness to select the best candidates for the competition, because the Dubai International Competition for the Holy Qur’an is distinguished by its distinguished reputation and competence and is considered one of the largest global Quranic competitions and enjoys wide follow-up. And that all Arab and Islamic countries and Muslim communities around the world are looking forward with great interest to participate in them and win the advanced centers instead of their generous rewards for the winners, according to which the first place winner gets an amount of 250,000 dirhams, the second place 200,000 dirhams, the third place 150,000 dirhams, the fourth place 65,000 dirhams, the fifth place 60,000 dirhams and the center The sixth is 55,000 dirhams and the mark The seventh place is AED 50,000, the eighth place is 45,000 dirhams, the ninth place is 40,000 dirhams, and the tenth place is 35,000 dirhams. 70% or less, each of them receives an amount of 20,000 dirhams.

It will continue to conduct these examinations in succession in preparation for preparing the final list of candidates who passed the initial test and submitting it to the awarding organizing committee for official approval.





