The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, through the infrastructure sector and municipality assets, completed the dispersed works project for the mainland highways, which included the construction of an entrance and an outlet from Abu Dhabi Al-Ain E-22 Road to Basin WB-01 in Bani Yas West at a cost of one million and 611 thousand and 688 dirhams . The project comes within the framework of the continuous plan aimed at strengthening the infrastructure components, achieving the required streamlining of roads, and providing the highest levels of safety for road users. The project included the implementation of a port and entrance with acceleration and deceleration lanes, construction of pedestrian paths, works belonging to the control and control center, road planning, in addition to the construction of a jogging track, road furnishing works of signals, colored floor reflectors and metal barriers, and changing the design of the port and exit works to match the project of the company (Support) in the region, providing safety reporting requirements.

Regarding the achieved results of the project, the municipality indicated that the construction of the entrance and outlet led to a reduction in traffic pressure on the existing roads and bridges, and contributed to facilitating entry to residential basins in Baniyas West and the industrial junction.





