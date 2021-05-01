The Dubai Licensing Agency has completed 15 driver licensing services on smart channels, as part of the promotion of digital transformation.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, affirmed the authority’s keenness to develop driver and vehicle licensing services, and to promote the shift towards smart channels, so that all transactions provided by the authority are carried out on their own without the need to visit service delivery centers, as well as employ artificial intelligence techniques. , Big data and (blockchain) in improving services for customers.

This came during Al Tayer’s meeting with the directors of the Licensing Agency, during which he was briefed on the digital transformation program for licensing services, which numbered 140 services, including 54 services for licensing drivers, 53 services for vehicle licensing, 32 services for commercial transport activities, and one service for licensing activities. The program focuses on Four main axes are: paperless services, services without visits, simplifying procedures, and achieving sustainability. The implementation of the program took into account the adoption of the flexibility methodology that contributed to increasing the speed of response to changing requirements by 70%, increasing the speed of delivery by 25%, and the quality of product development by 20%. %, And programmer productivity 15%.

Al Tayer listened to a briefing from the Executive Director of the Licensing Agency, Abdullah Yusuf Al Ali, and the directors of departments in the corporation, about the digital transformation in driver licensing services, which will be launched for customers at the end of this May, after the completion of the development of 15 services on smart channels, representing the percentage of transactions that are covered Improved services 57% of the total driver licensing services, and the developed services will be launched on the authority’s smart channels, in addition to providing them in all nine driving institutes, as well as in 19 main branches, and in more than 120 service delivery offices. Developing the service of opening a driving education file in reducing the time from two days and four visits to 15 minutes only, without the need to visit the center, while the simplification of procedures contributes to converting 15 subsidiary and supplementary services into a unified trip to obtain a driving license, and the development program included providing a unified central system for all information And automate data entry through digital integration with other government systems.

Al Tayer was briefed on the developments of linking the commercial transport license with the Invest in Dubai platform, which aims to provide an encouraging environment for investment in development projects in the emirate of Dubai, as the Authority’s systems have been linked with the platform, and workshops have been organized for companies operating in the transport and leasing activity.

Al Tayer watched a presentation on the initiatives to develop technical inspection for vehicles, including the development of a treatment (in progress) for the result of the technical examination, and contributed to raising the success rate of vehicles in the examination from 86.2% to 88.7%, as well as the paperless shift in technical inspection certificates, as the printing of technical inspection certificates stopped. For dealers, providing customers with an electronic copy via text messages and e-mail, the initiative contributed to the provision of printing one million and 94 thousand examination certificates since the system was implemented in September 2020, and the percentage of commitment to paperless transformation of the service reached 98.3%.

The digital transformation program contains 4 main axes: services without papers, services without visits, simplification of procedures, and achieving sustainability.





