The Sharjah Endowments Department completed a residential villas project in the Al-Ghafiya area in the Al-Raqqa suburb for Waqf Muhammad Ali bin Kamel, may God have mercy on him.

The project consists of two adjacent villas, each villa consisting of a ground and first floor. The total cost of the project is estimated at approximately 2.763 million dirhams, and the project proceeds will be distributed equally between the relatives, imams and muezzins, according to the condition of the donor. The completion of the project comes within the framework of the Sharjah Endowments Department’s efforts to intensify its efforts to serve the endowment and advance it in society, and to achieve its strategic goals based on fulfilling the conditions and desires of the endowments in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Sharia and the law. The department is working on completing a series of endowment investment projects in the emirate that will enhance the department’s strategic vision that aims to support the endowment economic sector and achieve a sustainable and prosperous future, expanding the base of beneficiaries and empowering them in society.