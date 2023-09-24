The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment completed the project to construct 136 residential villas in the Al Warqaa 4 area in Dubai, which work began at the beginning of last year, and extends over an area of ​​728,510 square feet, while the establishment also began the process of allocating housing units to citizens who deserve it.

This came in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance family stability for citizens, provide them with a decent life, and raise the level of quality of life, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince. Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to allocate modern and integrated housing projects that ensure the provision of adequate housing, in order to achieve the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Omar Hamad Bushahab, confirmed that the project to establish 136 residential villas in the fourth Al Warqaa area comes within a series of projects implemented by the Establishment to provide the future housing needs of citizens within integrated communities, in accordance with the best urban planning standards set by the Establishment in The forefront of its goals is to ensure the quality and well-being of citizens’ lives over the next twenty years.

Bushahab said: “The Foundation is working on implementing housing projects in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, to ensure the provision of adequate housing and services, in order to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and it has taken into account the provision of the best planning standards to ensure the well-being of national families, in a way that guarantees the citizen and his family the elements of social stability and a decent life.” ».

The project extends over an area of ​​728,510 square feet (67,680 square meters), while the total building area is 511,250 square feet (47,497 square meters). The project includes 136 residential villas that provide all modern facilities, and their designs took into account the optimal distribution of internal and external spaces, to suit the needs of the national family. This comes within the framework of the corporation’s commitment to providing the best housing services to citizens.

Villas were also built with different architectural designs to meet the needs of the beneficiary category of citizens.

Residential villas vary in terms of external facades, and each villa consists of two floors, ground and first, with paved and planted interior spaces. The ground floor of each villa includes a family lounge and a sitting room with an independent entrance, in addition to a kitchen, a maid’s room, and a laundry room, and a room is also provided for guests. The first floor includes four bedrooms with separate services for each room.

