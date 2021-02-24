Fujairah (Al-Ittihad) – Eng. Mohamed Al-Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, revealed that 80 transactions were completed for the delivery of plans and maps for new housing beneficiaries within the second batch in the Mohammed bin Zayed Residential City in the Al-Hail area, and the completion of its official procedures, by introducing all vital facilities, including electricity, water and communications. And others, to it before the housing is delivered.

Al-Afkham indicated that the municipality will continue to complete the transactions for the delivery of the plans within the next two days, stressing that within the second phase of the city’s housing delivery targeting 1,100 homes, in cooperation with the Initiatives Committee of the Head of State and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure distributed the houses by lottery in Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry building as a first step for beneficiaries to receive their housing.

He pointed out that during the housing distribution process, social cohesion and family kinship were taken into consideration for the beneficiaries, so that widows and divorced women are located near the homes of their relatives, and the dwellings of brothers or relatives are close, in order to preserve the bonds of family relations.