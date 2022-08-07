The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of 75% of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor development project, which extends along Ras Al Khor Street from Dubai – Al Ain Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with a length of eight kilometers, and includes the implementation of a number of bridges with a total length of two kilometers The expansion of Ras Al Khor Street from three lanes in each direction to four lanes, and the construction of a service road with a capacity of two lanes on both sides of the road.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the project aims to increase the capacity of Ras Al Khor Street to 10,000 vehicles per hour, reduce the journey time from 20 minutes to about seven minutes, raise the level of traffic safety, and improve the flow of traffic. He resolved the current traffic interference areas, noting that “the project serves a number of major development projects with an estimated population of 650,000 people, including Al Khairan, Dubai Creek, Horizon Square, Ras Al Khor – Al Wasl, and Nad Al Hamar Complex.”

He added that the project also includes the development of the intersection of Nad Al Hammar Street with Ras Al Khor Street, with the aim of increasing the capacity of the intersection to 30,000 vehicles per hour, by constructing a bridge with a capacity of two lanes with a length of 988 meters, to provide a free detour to the left, for traffic coming from Nad Street Al Hamar in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, and the construction of another bridge with a capacity of two lanes and a length of 115 meters, to serve the traffic coming from Nad Al Hamar Street to Ras Al Khor Street, in the direction of Dubai – Al Ain Street, and the construction of a tunnel with a capacity of two lanes, a length of 368 meters, to provide the right turn , for those coming from Ras Al Khor Street to the Nad Al Hamar area, in addition to improvements to the existing intersection, and the expansion of the existing detours.

He explained that the project is one of the largest projects implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority, and includes in the future the implementation of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing, which is a bridge that crosses the Dubai Creek linking the Al Jadaf area in Bur Dubai to the road separating the Dubai Creek project and Dubai Festival City, noting that the project was divided into Several stages, where the authority completed, last year, the bridge leading to the western entrance to “Dubai Creek – Dubai Creek Harbor”, with a capacity of three lanes, and a length of 740 meters. Dubai Creek – Dubai Creek Harbor.” The bridge has a capacity of 7,500 vehicles per hour in the direction of entry. The authority also implemented a new 1.5-kilometre road with four lanes in each direction, and established entrances and exits to and from the new completed areas and buildings, to facilitate traffic coming to it from the intersection. Nad Al Hammar with Ras Al Khor Street.

Al Tayer said that the road network and the new bridge contributed to providing a direct flow of traffic to the newly completed residential units in the Dubai Creek area, by linking them with the surrounding roads. The new roads were also equipped with a modern lighting network consisting of 108 poles, indicating that work is currently underway to implement the bridge that will secure the movement of traffic from the Dubai Creek Harbor project towards Ras Al Khor Street with a length of 640 meters and a capacity of about 3100 cars per hour.

“The project aims to increase the capacity of Ras Al Khor Street to 10,000 vehicles per hour.”