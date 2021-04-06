The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, said that the new desalination plant project in Umm Al Quwain is one of the country’s water security projects, which the state worked on five years ago, as part of the reverse osmosis desalination projects in order to reduce the genetic footprint and reduce the cost of production According to the highest international standards, pointing out that the completion rate of the station reached 71%, and that the actual production of water is scheduled to start at a rate of 50 million gallons per day during the last quarter of this year.

The new desalination plant will be built in Umm Al Quwain on an area of ​​250 thousand square meters, at a cost of about 2.2 billion dirhams.

Al Mazrouei explained, in a press conference, yesterday, while inspecting the new desalination plant in Umm Al Quwain, that the second phase of the project will have a production capacity of 100 million gallons per day, in addition to 50 million gallons from the first phase, as the plant’s tanks accommodate 150 million gallons of water. , In addition to other tanks that the Union Water and Electricity Company will provide, so that the storage capacity becomes 300 million gallons, and reaches a zero rate of interruption of desalinated water in the Northern Emirates, adding that the desalination plant uses the best technologies in the world.

Al Mazrouei indicated that the total completion of the project will be in August 2022, as the station will cover the needs of the residents of the Northern Emirates in the coming years. Union Water and Electricity are linked to the lines in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so that we can give and take water from them in the future. ”

He added that the interconnectedness between companies operating in the field of electricity and water is important to the water security of the state, because the establishment of the Naqaa Company for Desalination of Water, and the new name of the Union Water and Electricity Company, will qualify them to enter into profitable partnerships with the private sector, from which the two parties benefit according to the highest efficiency in the world and at the lowest cost.

He pointed out that work at the station continues without delay, in partnership with the government and private sectors, and in parallel the water connection with the main storage stations and sub-distribution stations is underway with a completion rate of 80%, and the connection stations will be completed before the end of this year, and the stations will be linked upon operation to the new station to connect Water for the residents upon completion of the project.

For his part, the Director General of the Union for Water and Electricity, Mohamed Saleh, confirmed that the new desalination plant in Umm Al Quwain is being built on an area of ​​250 thousand square meters, at a cost of about 2.2 billion dirhams, and out of which four main lines will be connected, two of which will be connected to the new water distribution center. In the Al-Khuraijah area in Ras Al-Khaimah, the third to the Burairat Distribution Center, and the fourth to the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain, pointing out that the production of the station will be used in all areas served by the Union for Water and Electricity in the Northern Emirates.

He pointed out that there are 4000 workers carrying out the construction and electrical installations at the site, and all the work of supplying the materials necessary for the completion of the station has been completed, as 10 million work hours have been completed without any loss of life, despite the sensitivity and accuracy of the associated construction operations.

The General Director of the Union for Water and Electricity, Mohamed Saleh, stated that the desalination plant is one of the most important national projects that will contribute to achieving water security in the country. In conjunction with the establishment of the station, the Union for Water and Electricity will implement a number of projects to extend and connect networks, and strategic water storage projects. , Which aims to secure the water supply and ensure its sustainability in the country.

The plant produces 50 million gallons of water per day in the last quarter of 2021.





