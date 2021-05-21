Syed Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

The Jubail Investment Company has completed more than 60% of the infrastructure work in the Jubail Island Development Project, located between Yas and Saadiyat Islands, with a total development cost estimated at 5 billion dirhams.

Munir Haidar, CEO of the company, told “Al Ittihad”: The infrastructure budget for the project exceeds 700 million dirhams, including parks, explaining that the company has so far awarded contracts worth more than 400 million dirhams, while new contracts are expected to be awarded during the current year related to power stations.

The project will be developed as an investment area on an area of ​​400 hectares, and will provide about 850 villas, townhouses and apartments, and the project will extend over a seafront of 13 kilometers in length, and it is expected that Jubail Island will host between 6500 to 7 thousand residents upon completion by 2024. .

Haidar pointed out that the Jubail Island Investment Company recently awarded the contract for the first phase of the project to build the 300 villas to ACC to be the implementing contractor for the island’s development plans, explaining that the contract value exceeds 800 million dirhams.

Construction works

He pointed to the start of construction work to build the 300 villas recently, as it is expected to be completed by the last quarter of 2023, explaining that the second phase will add 150 to 200 housing units, and will be awarded soon.

Haidar pointed out that the growth of sales in the project came because of the distinguished location of the island, as “Jubail” is one of the most important natural and strategic sites for the real estate market in Abu Dhabi, and the urban plan drawn up by Jubail Island achieves an added summit for the real estate market.

Haidar stressed the importance of the initiatives recently approved in support of activity in the real estate market in Abu Dhabi, such as canceling and reducing fees and providing financing, noting the importance of continuing to introduce new laws and regulations to enhance investment in the real estate sector, give the private sector more opportunities and strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors.

Haidar stated that the Jubail Island development project provides about 800 to 850 housing units, distributed between about 500 villas and a plot of land, 150 apartments, and about 200 to 250 townhouses, explaining that the number of villas also includes plots of land that have been sold.

He pointed out that there is flexibility in sales of plots of land and villas, based on the requirements of buyers, as some customers prefer to buy land and start building on their own, while others prefer to buy ready-made villas.

He explained that townhouse prices start from 1.5 million dirhams, while villa prices start from 3 million dirhams, and prices rise to about 10 or 11 million dirhams, depending on the areas, location and view.

Haidar explained that the Jubail Island development project is characterized by a low population density, in terms of the area of ​​land allocated to each villa, and in terms of the spaces between the villas, noting that the 4-room villa is located on an area of ​​1000 to 1200 square meters, where the construction percentage ranges between 30 To only 35% of the land area.

Regarding the impact of the pandemic on the nature and quality of real estate projects, Haidar said: The company has taken into consideration since the beginning of the project’s design the importance of urban planning, providing good areas for villas and spaces between units, and providing green spaces, explaining that this trend was before the pandemic, then the pandemic came to increase Customer interest in these requirements in terms of spaces and designs, which was reflected in the increasing demand for purchasing units on the island.

Increase Sales

He said, “We have noticed an increasing demand and an increase in sales since the beginning of the pandemic, with the increase in the interest of many people in housing in sustainable areas and the availability of large areas commensurate with the requirements of work and study from home after the pandemic.”

He added that the designs of the villas provide a suitable environment for living and working remotely, as well as the availability of electronic systems that help work and study remotely.

He explained that Jubail Island will also include the commercial market, where design work is currently underway, in preparation for awarding contracts at the end of the current work, explaining that the Jubail market will include a hotel, a number of restaurants and commercial outlets, a beach club, a business center, a sports club, and another social. In addition to a number of schools, supermarkets, nurseries and clinics.

He added that the market includes 30 thousand square meters, and will include residential apartments, shops, service and community facilities.

Crimean Walk

Munir Haidar stressed the importance of the Crimean Walk, which was inaugurated on Jubail Island during January 2020, in increasing awareness and awareness of the importance of mangrove forests and the rich environmental diversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He explained that the park has achieved great success, as it attracted residents and visitors to the area to explore the mangroves, noting that the walkway was reopened last October, after about 6 months of closure during the pandemic period last year.

The park is an incubator and attractive environment for 60 species of birds, 5 types of crab, in addition to many fish and sea turtles.