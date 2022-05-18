The Head of the Supervision Department at the Department of Public Works in Sharjah, Eng. Hadef Al-Khidr, revealed that the completion rate of land settlement in the Mahatheb suburb has reached 90%, to be completed next June.

Al-Khidr said in a telephone interview with “The Direct Line” on Sharjah Radio: “We started the work of leveling the dirt lands in the suburb of Mahatheb, specifically in the areas of Al-Qataina from 1 to 6, and we have come a great way in the project.”

He added, “The completion rate has now reached 90%, and only 10% of the work remains on the site, and it is expected to be completed at the end of next June.”

The Head of the Supervision Department of the Public Works Department continued: “This is the first stage, which includes earth settlements, followed by the gravel road dispersal stage, which is the second stage and takes about 4 to 5 months, to be completed next November.”



