In the hard-boiled genre, private investigators like Raymond Chandler’s Philip Marlowe operate on the fringes of society. It’s tough and cynical, a male bastion pur sang. This makes the publication four years ago of Joyce Carol Oates’ forgotten pulp novel The Triumph of the Spider Monkey from 1974 all the more interesting.

Oates herself, a longtime ‘candidate’ for the Nobel Prize for Literature, describes her novella as follows: “An uncensored confession by the kind of mass murderer that has now permanently lodged itself in the American psyche.”

To be clear, this is not what you would call fine reading for the holidays. Even more honest: I read the book for this column for the first time, and I was close to putting it down. So dark. But I persevered, and as I read I became completely captivated by the maniac in the story, Bobbie Gotteson. It is based on none other than cult leader Charles Manson, who was convicted of the murder of seven people in the early 1970s, including the pregnant actress Sharon Tate, wife of director Roman Polanski.

More than that, I kept reading because of the author, Oates, known for Blonde (2000), her magnum opus on Marilyn Monroe. Spider Monkey is pure hard-boiled pulp, the genre invented by Chandler, among others. But in the hands of Oates, conventions such as the rhythmic, ‘harsh’ use of language change into something even more dangerous, for example the unforgettable: „There is something about the machete that excites us all.”

That weapon returns in the story, hence the machete on the cover. Bobbie leans on his guitar with his hands folded. Next to him stands a woman in stiletto heels and dressed only in a bodice of white and red satin and a dressing gown showing her bare left shoulder. The design is by the legendary Robert McGinnis, the illustrator of pulp fiction since the fifties. This cover concerns the new edition of the American publisher Hard Case Crime.

Bobbie, misogynist

The story, sometimes confrontingly told in the first person by Gotteson himself, begins as a court report, but then plunges back into the past. Bobbie was born in a bus garage where he was left as ‘luggage’ in a locker. Bobbie abused by foster parents. Bobbie, misogynist. Bobbie, with his inferiority complex, his irrational hunger for fame, his anger at producers and record companies for abandoning him. Bobbie getting revenge – with the machete.

Joyce Carol Oates herself says that her book explores the moral chaos in the aftermath of the sixties charts: “Bobbie Gotteson is a miserable victim, a perverted ‘son of God’ (as Manson was a perverted ‘son-of-man’). Like Manson, he had a terrible childhood, but unlike Manson, he never sees himself as a savior, and his emotions are naive rather than calculating.”

What a party it turns out Spider Monkey. As a lure I risk a translation. Bobbie Gotteson: “But these recent events, the machete coming very much to life, swinging and thrusting and pulsating in a way that the guitar couldn’t, it scared me, because my soul blacked out during such times […].”