Singer Igor Nikolaev is now causing a lot of concern among fans. The fact is that this is the second time in a year that he has been hospitalized due to heart problems. The composer’s family tried to hide the first hospitalization, and Yulia Proskuryakova tried to prove that everything was fine when it wasn’t. As it turned out, even before the second operation the musician did not feel well, but continued to work hard.

Artist and friend of Nikolaev Irina Gribulina admitted that after suffering a heart attack, despite his positive attitude, the singer looked bad. He went on stage, but refused to stay for the banquet afterwards, and this was not just like that. Even before he was readmitted to the hospital, he felt that something bad was coming.

“I really didn’t like the way he looked, completely painful. I understood that he was already sick. But that didn’t stop him,” Gribulina shared.

At the same time, the artist’s friend does not blame him for neglecting his health. According to her, all famous people prefer to work, not paying attention to their condition, because, like everyone else, they need to feed their families.

Let us remind you that now Igor Nikolaev, according to the latest information, is at home and is gradually recovering.

Earlier it became known that Igor Nikolaev’s wife changed a lot in appearance after his illness. She has aged literally 10 years.

Source: “The Stars Aligned”NTV.