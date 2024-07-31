Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Press Split

While Trump and his vice-candidate Vance publicly exude confidence, internal discussions reveal a different mood. Kamala Harris’ candidacy seems to worry them.

Washington, DC – Words spoken in front of and behind the cameras are often different. This also seems to be true for JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 US elections.

Although he appears publicly confident of victory after the Democratic candidate change, the transition from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential election on November 4, 2024 seems to be troubling him internally. According to US media reports, Vance is said to have revealed his true feelings to party donors.

Donald Trump’s vice-candidate JD Vance speaks to reporters. He is said to have made a surprising statement about Kamala Harris. © IMAGO/Jenny Berg

Among other things, the Washington Post reports on a recording of the meeting and quotes from it. “We were all hit by a little political idiot,” Vance is said to have said at the event with party donors in Minnesota about Biden’s withdrawal. Kamala Harris’ candidacy (59) is “a hard blow” for the Trump campaign.

“Whatever we say, Kamala is much younger” – Vance talks about consequences of Harris’ candidacy

Vance is quoted as saying: “The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden, because whatever we may say, Kamala is much younger.” He also considered it problematic in front of donors that Kamala Harris is not as well known as US President Joe Biden.

The 39-year-old vice-candidate is said to have said: “Let’s be honest: Ten days ago, everyone had an opinion about the two candidates running for president. Love them or hate them, everyone has an opinion about Donald Trump and Joe Biden after the last eight years.” Many are still undecided about Kamala Harris – which is both an opportunity and a great challenge for the republican represents.

Trump and Vance do not have much time to focus their campaign on Kamala Harris before the 2024 US election

In the remaining three months until the US election, the Trump and Vance campaign team will probably do everything in their power to discredit Kamala Harris’ public image. Donald Trump provided a foretaste of what’s to come with a hate-filled tirade against Kamala Harris on social media.

A campaign memo that recently surfaced online suggests branding Kamala Harris as a “border czar” who does not have immigration numbers under control. Trump also used the missile attack by Hezbollah to the Golan Heights for an attack on Harris.

Vance is said to have said at the meeting with campaign donors in Minnesota that Harris would be accused of wanting to ban fracking in the US, cut state police budgets and decriminalize illegal migration.

Kamala Harris as new candidate: Trump and Vance publicly appear optimistic

Although Vance is said to have spoken rather pessimistically about the Trump-Harris duel at the unofficial meeting with party donors, he has so far publicly appeared confident of victory. Shortly after Biden’s resignation was announced, Trump’s running mate stated, according to the US news portal Mediaite, that the change would not change anything in the Trump campaign. Harris, like Biden, stands for “open borders” and the “green new fraud”. And Kamala Harris is just as responsible for the dissatisfaction of many US voters as Joe Biden.

How Vance will continue to deal with Kamala Harris in the election campaign will become clear in the coming days and weeks, in which one campaign event follows the next. Harris’ official nomination as a candidate is still pending and is to take place in an online process from August 1 to 7.

There are rumors that Trump might get cold feet about nominating the hardliner Vance as vice president. Also because the vice-candidate made negative headlines by once calling Kamala Harris a “childless cat woman.” Vance has now defended his sexist comments about Harris.