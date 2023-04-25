Naked in the park, brain clouded by hallucinogenic substances

Madness in the park of Amaze you to Turinthree young men risked being swept up give her racing car While they ran under effects of drugs in a confused state. To raise the alarm – we read in La Stampa – were the motoristsfrightened by the possibility that yes they threw on the street after taking an unspecified amount of the drug (almost certainly LSD but it is also not excluded del crack). Completely naked then, they started running far and wide inside the Stupinigi park, even risking being swept up from passing cars. These are three university students of French origin, among i 24 and 26 years old, the crazy gesture took place yesterday afternoon, around 16.30. According to the reconstructions they are get undressed and, completely brain-fogged with drugs, they first started pacing wildly, in the area on the border between Nickel And Orbassano near the provincial road that leads to the open space of the Madonnina.

Then – continues La Stampa – they would also have begun to fight each other, as they were completely out of control. To try to reconstruct what was happening in the area also came the carabinieri. The three boys were all carried in hospital and fortunately they are out of danger. They would be engaged in a course of study in Turin, after having attended a few years of university in England. They probably wanted celebrate some examination went well or who knows, see how that kind of hallucinogenic drug felt. If the Red Cross volunteers didn’t arrive within minutes, a busy day could turn into a busy day for those three boys tragedy.

