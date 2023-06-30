The development of electric cars continues, but there are still people who are hesitant to buy one. This is partly due to the high prices for electric vehicles and the lack of charging options. However, some doubts about electric cars are slowly becoming obsolete. The most important argument against an e-vehicle would still be the limited range.

To see how far electric cars can get in practice, the Norwegian car site Auto.no carried out a large test on a fixed route with no less than 32 electric cars. They drove with an average temperature of about twenty degrees and almost no wind. In short: the perfect conditions for electric cars to perform.

The bad news is that not even half of the candidates achieved the specified WLTP specification in terms of range. WLTP stands for Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. This concerns the average consumption of the car under laboratory conditions that simulate the real world. Five e-cars even failed between 12.7 and 13.7 percent earlier than specified by the factory. These are the BYD Han (-13.2 percent), the Nio EL7 (-12.7 percent), the Toyota bZ4X with front-wheel drive (-13.7 percent), the BYD Atto 3 (-13.3 percent) and the Subaru Solterra (-13.3 percent).

On the other hand, there were also quite a few cars that actually exceeded the manufacturer’s specifications. The car that lasted the longest was the Tesla Model S Long Range (4WD). With a total distance of 672 kilometers before the battery was empty, the Tesla came further than all models ever tested by the Norwegian magazine. The Tesla also came 6 percent further than its own manufacturer’s specification.

Second was the rear-wheel drive Polestar 2. The battery was only completely empty after 602 kilometers. The car therefore just missed the WLTP specification of 615 kilometers. Third place was for the Nio ET7 with 589 kilometers (WLTP specification: 580 km). Although the Norwegian magazine emphasizes that this is not a scientific measurement, the test does give a good indication of the mutual relationships between the cars, as they were tested under identical conditions.

In normal tests, cars are often driven on the same route, but often under different weather conditions. Earlier tests in the winter showed that under cold conditions, cars last on average 15 to 20 percent shorter than the WLTP specification and in the summer between 5 and 15 percent longer. All detailed data per electric car can be found here.

Overview of the 32 tested models with the WLTP specification, followed by the practical distance 1. Tesla Model S Long Range (4WD) 634 km (672.0) +6.0 percent 2. Polestar 2 (RWD) 615 km (601.7) −2.2 percent 3. Nio ET7 (4WD) 580 km (589.0) +1.6 percent 4. Xpeng G9 (4WD) 520 km (587.8) +13.0 percent 5. Nissan Ariya (2WD) 533 km (580.8) + 9.0 percent 6.BMW i7 (4WD) 594 miles (580.7 km) −2.2 percent 7. Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 (4WD) 579 km (578.0) -0.2 percent 8. Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV (4WD) 577 (577.0 km) 0.0 percent 9. Hyundai Ioniq 6 (RWD) 614 km (566.9) −7.7 percent 10. Xpeng P7 (4WD) 505 km (557.0 miles) +10.3 percent 11.Tesla Model X Plaid (4WD) 543 miles (546.0 km) +0.6 percent 12 Nio ET5 (4WD) 590 km (541.7) −8.2 percent 13. Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback 55 (4WD) 536 km (529.0) −1.3 percent 14. Voyah Free (4WD) 500 km (510.0 km) +2.0 percent (not for sale in the Netherlands) 15. Hongqi E-HS9 (4WD) 515 km (500.2 miles) −2.9 percent 16. Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 (FWD) 452 km (460.0 miles) +1.8 percent 17. BYD Han (4WD) 521 km (452.0 mi) −13.2 percent 18. Tesla Model Y Standard Range (RWD) 280 miles (449.0 km) −1.3 percent 19. Nio EL7 (4WD) 509 km (443.9 mi) −12.8 percent 20. Toyota bZ4x (4WD) 459 km (443.5 mi) −3.4 percent 21. MG 4 (RWD) 435 km (439.6 mi) +1.1 percent 22. Toyota bZ4x (FWD) 503 km (434.2 mi) −13.7 percent 23. Kia EV6 GT (4WD) 260 miles (424.3 km) +0.1 percent 24. BMW iX1 xDrive30 (4WD) 428 km (419.6 miles) −2.0 percent 25. JAC e-JS4 (FWD) 433 km (400.0 mi) −7.6 percent (not for sale in the Netherlands) 26. MG Marvel (RWD) 402 km (397.0 mi) −1.2 percent 27. MG 5 (FWD) 380 km (396.0 mi) +4.2 percent 28. Volkswagen ID.Buzz (RWD) 408 km (396.0 mi) −2.9 percent 29. DS 3 E-Tense (FWD) 403 km (383.0 mi) −5.0 percent 30. BYD Atto 3 (FWD) 420 km (364.0 mi) −13.3 percent 31. Jeep Avenger (FWD) 395 km (363.0 mi) −8.1 percent 32. Subaru Solterra (AWD) 416 miles (360.5 km) −13.3 percent

