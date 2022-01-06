In the city of Taldykorgan, Almaty region of Kazakhstan, the akimat was completely burned down. Video from the scene published Telegram-channel SHOT.

The footage shows a completely burnt-out building, which is still smoking.

On January 5, it became known that protesters in the city of Taldykorgan managed to demolish a monument to the first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had been in power for almost 30 years and left office in March 2019. After that, he became the life-long head of the country’s Security Council and chairman of the ruling Nur Otan party.

Against the backdrop of protests that began due to rising gas prices, the current president of the republic, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, removed Nazarbayev from office and announced that the Security Council was coming under his control.